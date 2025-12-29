ETV Bharat / state

Kogilu Eviction Drive: Karnataka Human Rights Commission Seeks Report From Siddaramaiah Government

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Monday sought a detailed report from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on the eviction of houses at the Faqir colony in Kogilu village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, besides ordering its police wing to investigate into the legality of the eviction drive. Commission Chairperson Shyam Bhat visited the Faqir colony and heard the grievances of the affected families, mostly Muslims.

Later, speaking to media persons, Bhat said that the Commission has booked a suo-motu complaint pertaining to the violation of human rights of people who lost their houses in the eviction drive taken up by the GBA. "We have issued a notice to the GBA Chief Commissioner and sought a reply. Once we get the reply, further action will be initiated," he said.

Also, a report has been sought by the Commission's police wing on whether these families were residing on the land illegally or not, Bhat said.

Last week, the GBA authorities had evicted 180 families, claiming that the land these people built their houses belonged to the GBA. The matter grabbed the nation's attention following Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Karnataka Government of adopting the bulldozer culture to target minorities. "Sadly, the Sangh Parivar's anti-minority politics is now being executed under a Congress Government in Karnataka," he had said.