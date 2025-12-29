Kogilu Eviction Drive: Karnataka Human Rights Commission Seeks Report From Siddaramaiah Government
Human rights violation case booked after families lost their houses in the eviction drive taken up by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Monday sought a detailed report from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on the eviction of houses at the Faqir colony in Kogilu village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, besides ordering its police wing to investigate into the legality of the eviction drive. Commission Chairperson Shyam Bhat visited the Faqir colony and heard the grievances of the affected families, mostly Muslims.
Later, speaking to media persons, Bhat said that the Commission has booked a suo-motu complaint pertaining to the violation of human rights of people who lost their houses in the eviction drive taken up by the GBA. "We have issued a notice to the GBA Chief Commissioner and sought a reply. Once we get the reply, further action will be initiated," he said.
Also, a report has been sought by the Commission's police wing on whether these families were residing on the land illegally or not, Bhat said.
Last week, the GBA authorities had evicted 180 families, claiming that the land these people built their houses belonged to the GBA. The matter grabbed the nation's attention following Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing the Karnataka Government of adopting the bulldozer culture to target minorities. "Sadly, the Sangh Parivar's anti-minority politics is now being executed under a Congress Government in Karnataka," he had said.
Even a Rajya Sabha member and a ruling party MLA from Kerala visited the spot to express solidarity with the victim families.
Initially, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar both justified the eviction drive claiming the affected families were living illegally on the government land. They also asked Vijayan to keep himself out of the state's affairs. But a concern expressed by AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal that such an action should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity, and compassion mellowed them a bit.
Venugopal’s message on X handle read: I spoke to the Karnataka CM and DCM regarding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in Kogilu village, Bengaluru. I conveyed AICC's serious concerns that such actions should have been undertaken with far greater caution, sensitivity and compassion,n keeping the human impact at the centre. Both assured that they will personally engage with the affected families, put in place an appropriate mechanism addressing grievances and ensure rehabilitation and relief for those impacted.
Following this, the Government assured to provide these families with alternative shelters. Karnataka Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Sunday visited the spot and assured all help to the victims of the eviction drive.
