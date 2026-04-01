ETV Bharat / state

Kogilu Demolition Fallout: Keys Taken Back, EMIs Imposed; Displaced Families Allege Broken Promises, Mounting Hardship

Bengaluru: Months after bulldozers tore through the Kogilu slum on the city’s outskirts, hundreds of displaced families continue to live in distress, alleging violations of due process, broken promises and lack of rehabilitation. The demolition, carried out in the early hours, left nearly 167 to 180 homes reduced to debris, with families forced to take shelter under tarpaulin sheets in harsh weather.

Residents say no prior notice was given. "At 6 in the morning, everything was gone. We were left on the streets with nothing," said Govind Swamy, an auto driver. "Pregnant women, children—everyone is suffering. We don't even have food."

Lawyers and activists have approached courts, claiming that authorities violated Supreme Court guidelines. Complaints were also filed with the State Human Rights Commission and Women’s Commission, both of which conducted visits and called for immediate rehabilitation. Victims, however, say little has changed on the ground.

Confusion Over Housing Allotment and Keys

The issue has drawn political attention, with authorities defending the demolition as necessary to reclaim government land and prevent unsafe habitation. However, displaced families have questioned the process and its aftermath.

Many residents said they were invited to government offices and given title deeds and keys to flats by Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, only to have the keys taken back later.

"We were told we would be shifted directly to our homes," said Shabana. "They gave us keys after asking for money, but after three or four days, the keys were taken back. Now they are asking us to fill forms again."

Mubeen Taj echoed similar concerns. "We were called, given papers without explanation, and later given keys. Then everything was taken back. I am now living in a small hut after my house was demolished," he said.

Responding to these allegations, Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Managing Director Parashuram Shinalkar said the housing units are still undergoing cleaning, along with electrical and plumbing work, and that keys are being temporarily managed as part of this process. He stated that beneficiaries continue to retain ownership and can access keys upon request, while some have chosen to keep them.

Costs, Documentation and Survival Struggles