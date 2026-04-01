Kogilu Demolition Fallout: Keys Taken Back, EMIs Imposed; Displaced Families Allege Broken Promises, Mounting Hardship
Before demolition, there was no prior notice given to residents, and now families are forced to take shelter under tarpaulin sheets in harsh weather.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: Months after bulldozers tore through the Kogilu slum on the city’s outskirts, hundreds of displaced families continue to live in distress, alleging violations of due process, broken promises and lack of rehabilitation. The demolition, carried out in the early hours, left nearly 167 to 180 homes reduced to debris, with families forced to take shelter under tarpaulin sheets in harsh weather.
Residents say no prior notice was given. "At 6 in the morning, everything was gone. We were left on the streets with nothing," said Govind Swamy, an auto driver. "Pregnant women, children—everyone is suffering. We don't even have food."
Lawyers and activists have approached courts, claiming that authorities violated Supreme Court guidelines. Complaints were also filed with the State Human Rights Commission and Women’s Commission, both of which conducted visits and called for immediate rehabilitation. Victims, however, say little has changed on the ground.
Confusion Over Housing Allotment and Keys
The issue has drawn political attention, with authorities defending the demolition as necessary to reclaim government land and prevent unsafe habitation. However, displaced families have questioned the process and its aftermath.
Many residents said they were invited to government offices and given title deeds and keys to flats by Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, only to have the keys taken back later.
"We were told we would be shifted directly to our homes," said Shabana. "They gave us keys after asking for money, but after three or four days, the keys were taken back. Now they are asking us to fill forms again."
Mubeen Taj echoed similar concerns. "We were called, given papers without explanation, and later given keys. Then everything was taken back. I am now living in a small hut after my house was demolished," he said.
Responding to these allegations, Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Managing Director Parashuram Shinalkar said the housing units are still undergoing cleaning, along with electrical and plumbing work, and that keys are being temporarily managed as part of this process. He stated that beneficiaries continue to retain ownership and can access keys upon request, while some have chosen to keep them.
Costs, Documentation and Survival Struggles
For many families, the crisis extends beyond shelter. Residents claim they were initially promised relief without financial burden, but are now being asked to pay monthly instalments.
"We have lived here for 25 to 30 years, but we are denied ration cards because we don't have proper address proof," said Naziya. "We were promised free homes, but now they are asking for money we cannot afford."
Tasneem Banu, a single mother, said, "I earn barely enough to feed my children. How can I arrange lakhs for an apartment? If we had money, we would not have lived here for years."
Clarifying the issue, Shinalkar said the amount being referred to is part of a subsidised loan component, with estimated EMIs between ₹3,000 and ₹4,000. Acknowledging the financial strain on economically weaker sections, he said the department would look into the grievances.
However, residents say documentation requirements have become another barrier. "They keep sending us back for one missing paper," said Fasiha Banu, describing repeated visits to offices without progress.
Officials have maintained that applications can only be processed once all required documents, including residential, income and caste certificates, are submitted. Shinalkar added that issues related to documentation would also be examined.
Narayanamma questioned the system. "We voted for them, trusted them. But they came with bulldozers without warning. Where should we go with our children?" she asked, describing nights spent under plastic sheets, exposed to rain and insects.
Shameem said families are willing to rebuild their huts if allowed. "We are not asking for buildings. Just give us our land back. We want to live peacefully," she said. Afroze Pasha raised concerns over fairness. "We were promised homes, but now we are being asked to pay. How can poor families manage this?" she asked.
With cases pending before courts, including the Karnataka High Court, families say they are holding on to hope. "We are waiting for justice," said Govind Swamy. She asked, describing nights spent under plastic sheets, exposed to rain and insects.
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