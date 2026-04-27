ETV Bharat / state

Azharuddin, Kodandaram Sworn In As MLCs In Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Minorities Welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin and academic Muddasani Kodandarama Reddy aka M Kodandaram took oath as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) on Monday.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath to them in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and several ministers. The Telangana Cabinet had cleared their names to the Legislative Council under Governor’s quota. Azharuddin, Congress leader and former cricketer, was sworn in as Minister in the Telangana Cabinet on October 31, 2025 though he was not a member of the Legislature.

As per constitutional provisions, a minister must get elected or nominated to the Legislature within six months. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had approved pending nomination of Azharuddin and Kodandaram last week. The state's General Administration Department issued a gazette notification to this effect on the orders of the Governor.