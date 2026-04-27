Azharuddin, Kodandaram Sworn In As MLCs In Telangana
Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath to them in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and several ministers.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister of Minorities Welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin and academic Muddasani Kodandarama Reddy aka M Kodandaram took oath as Members of Legislative Council (MLC) on Monday.
Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath to them in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and several ministers. The Telangana Cabinet had cleared their names to the Legislative Council under Governor’s quota. Azharuddin, Congress leader and former cricketer, was sworn in as Minister in the Telangana Cabinet on October 31, 2025 though he was not a member of the Legislature.
As per constitutional provisions, a minister must get elected or nominated to the Legislature within six months. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had approved pending nomination of Azharuddin and Kodandaram last week. The state's General Administration Department issued a gazette notification to this effect on the orders of the Governor.
After taking oath, Azharuddin thanked the Congress high command, the Council of Ministers and the PCC for nominating him as MLC. Responding to earlier criticism by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi that he had been made a minister only to attract Muslim votes in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, Azharuddin said his nomination was a 'slap' to such remarks. When asked whether he would have had to resign as minister if the Governor had not approved his nomination before the end of April, Azharuddin said he had full confidence in the chief minister’s leadership.
Honoured to have taken the oath this morning at the Telangana Legislative Council in the august presence of Hon’ble Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy Garu, Hon’ble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu, and Shri D. Sridhar Babu Garu; committed to working with dedication and integrity… pic.twitter.com/ykKNTrX8sY— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 27, 2026
The former cricketer thanked the Chief Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. "I also thank my fans. I have more cricket fans than political fans. I will work for the development of minorities," he said. Kodandaram said he would work with commitment for public welfare.
Kodandaram, a prominent face of the Telangana statehood movement, had earlier been nominated in 2024. However, the matter remained pending in court after challenges were filed by former nominees Sravan Dasoju and Kurra Satyanarayana.
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