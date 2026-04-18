ETV Bharat / state

Kochi Police Halt Arrest Of ‘Kumbh Mela Viral Girl’ Citing Court Order; MP Probe Continues Amid Age Dispute

Ernakulam: The Kochi City Police has stepped in to prevent the arrest of a woman popularly known to as the “Kumbh Mela viral girl.” The police said court has order to restrain such action. Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar confirmed that a visiting team from the Madhya Pradesh Police has been formally informed about the legal restriction.

The Commissioner said the woman has submitted a complaint seeking police protection. However, a decision on providing security is yet to be taken. As of now, the local police are currently extending only routine inter-departmental assistance to the visiting team.

The investigation started after a complaint was filed by the woman’s father in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that his daughter was a minor at the time she was kidnapped. Based on this, a case was registered against her husband, Farman Khan. National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has got involved in the case.

According to the Commission’s report, the woman was underage at the time of her marriage so MP Police invoked the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. However, the woman has disputed these claims and submitted her Aadhaar details to Kochi Police and stated that she is an adult who married of her own free will.

A five-member MP Police team from Maheshwar police station, led by CI Ganpat Kanayal and SI Priyanka, is currently in Kochi as part of the probe. The team has contacted the Thrikkakara Police seeking details about the couple’s whereabouts.