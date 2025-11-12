ETV Bharat / state

Kochi Named Among World's Top Travel Destinations For 2026

The tranquil backwaters of Kadamakkudy, the rural paradise whose global fame has soared following the endorsement by industrialist Anand Mahindra. ( ETV Bharat )

Kochi: Kerala's tourism has received a major double boost, with Kochi earning a place among the world's top travel destinations for 2026 and the peaceful village of Kadmakudy gaining global attention after a high-profile endorsement.

According to a report by Booking.com, Kochi has been listed among the top 10 trending destinations in the world that travellers should visit in 2026. The list includes famous global hotspots from countries such as Vietnam, Spain, Colombia, China, Brazil, Australia, Germany, and the USA. Kochi is the only Indian city to feature in this exclusive ranking, marking a proud moment for Kerala's tourism sector.

Kochi's state-of-the-art Water Metro ferries docked at the terminal, offering tourists an efficient and scenic way to explore the city's islands and waterways. (ETV Bharat)

Reacting to the announcement, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said it was a landmark recognition that places Kerala on the global tourism map. He added that the international spotlight will bring great benefits to the state's tourism industry and help attract more visitors in the coming years.