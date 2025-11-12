Kochi Named Among World's Top Travel Destinations For 2026
Anand Mahindra's social media post calling Kadmakudy "the most beautiful village on earth" brings worldwide attention and boosts tourism in the backwater village.
Kochi: Kerala's tourism has received a major double boost, with Kochi earning a place among the world's top travel destinations for 2026 and the peaceful village of Kadmakudy gaining global attention after a high-profile endorsement.
According to a report by Booking.com, Kochi has been listed among the top 10 trending destinations in the world that travellers should visit in 2026. The list includes famous global hotspots from countries such as Vietnam, Spain, Colombia, China, Brazil, Australia, Germany, and the USA. Kochi is the only Indian city to feature in this exclusive ranking, marking a proud moment for Kerala's tourism sector.
Reacting to the announcement, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said it was a landmark recognition that places Kerala on the global tourism map. He added that the international spotlight will bring great benefits to the state's tourism industry and help attract more visitors in the coming years.
Anand Mahindra's Post Brings Kadmakudy Into Limelight
The small backwater village of Kadmakudy, near Kochi, has gone viral on social media after industrialist Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, praised it as 'the most beautiful village on earth in Kerala'.
His post from July this year drew thousands of reactions and quickly made Kadmakudi a trending destination. Mahindra also announced that he plans to visit the village in December, which has been seen as a huge endorsement for local tourism. Following the post, Kadmakudy has seen a sharp rise in tourist visits and inquiries, even during the rainy season. The growing attention is helping local farmers and fishermen find new markets for their products.
At present, around 20 homestays are running successfully in the area. Traditional products like Pokkali rice are being rebranded under the name 'Gramikam', while the panchayat is promoting local delicacies such as prawns, pear spot (Karimeen), and crab.
