ETV Bharat / state

Kochi Named Among World's Top Travel Destinations For 2026

Anand Mahindra's social media post calling Kadmakudy "the most beautiful village on earth" brings worldwide attention and boosts tourism in the backwater village.

Anand Mahindra's social media post calling Kadmakudy "the most beautiful village on earth" brings worldwide attention and boosts tourism in the backwater village.
The tranquil backwaters of Kadamakkudy, the rural paradise whose global fame has soared following the endorsement by industrialist Anand Mahindra. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 12, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kochi: Kerala's tourism has received a major double boost, with Kochi earning a place among the world's top travel destinations for 2026 and the peaceful village of Kadmakudy gaining global attention after a high-profile endorsement.

According to a report by Booking.com, Kochi has been listed among the top 10 trending destinations in the world that travellers should visit in 2026. The list includes famous global hotspots from countries such as Vietnam, Spain, Colombia, China, Brazil, Australia, Germany, and the USA. Kochi is the only Indian city to feature in this exclusive ranking, marking a proud moment for Kerala's tourism sector.

Anand Mahindra's social media post calling Kadmakudy
Kochi's state-of-the-art Water Metro ferries docked at the terminal, offering tourists an efficient and scenic way to explore the city's islands and waterways. (ETV Bharat)

Reacting to the announcement, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said it was a landmark recognition that places Kerala on the global tourism map. He added that the international spotlight will bring great benefits to the state's tourism industry and help attract more visitors in the coming years.

Anand Mahindra's social media post calling Kadmakudy
Tourists stroll through the historic Jew Street in Fort Kochi, known for its unique cultural heritage and bustling antique shops. (ETV Bharat)

Anand Mahindra's Post Brings Kadmakudy Into Limelight

The small backwater village of Kadmakudy, near Kochi, has gone viral on social media after industrialist Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, praised it as 'the most beautiful village on earth in Kerala'.

Anand Mahindra's social media post calling Kadmakudy
An aerial view showcases the serene waterways intertwining with the urban landscape of Kochi, the city recently named a top global trending destination for 2026. (ETV Bharat)

His post from July this year drew thousands of reactions and quickly made Kadmakudi a trending destination. Mahindra also announced that he plans to visit the village in December, which has been seen as a huge endorsement for local tourism. Following the post, Kadmakudy has seen a sharp rise in tourist visits and inquiries, even during the rainy season. The growing attention is helping local farmers and fishermen find new markets for their products.

At present, around 20 homestays are running successfully in the area. Traditional products like Pokkali rice are being rebranded under the name 'Gramikam', while the panchayat is promoting local delicacies such as prawns, pear spot (Karimeen), and crab.

Also Read

  1. PM Modi’s Historic Trip Highlights Mauritius as a Must-Visit Travel Destination for Indians
  2. Singapore Is One Of The Safest Destinations For Women, Check Out Our Girls' Travel Guide
  3. 2025 Travel Forecast: Uttarakhand Poised To Become Top Domestic Destination

TAGGED:

WORLDS TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS
KOCHI
KADMAKUDY VILLAGE IN KERALA
ANAND MAHINDRA ON KERALA VILLAGE
KOCHI IN TOP TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.