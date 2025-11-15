ETV Bharat / state

Kochi Metro Bags National Award For Best Green Transport

Ernakulam: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has been bestowed with the prestigious 'City with Best Green Transport Initiative' award by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The coveted recognition was presented during the Urban Mobility India Conference held in Gurugram, Haryana, marking a significant milestone in Kochi's sustainable urban development journey.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, along with directors Sanjay Kumar and MP Ramnawas, received the award from the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

A Unified Green Energy Model

The award acknowledges Kochi's outstanding achievements in sustainable growth, specifically recognising the "Mega Green Energy Projects Powering Kochi's Transport Sector." The ambitious project is a joint initiative of KMRL, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), and Kochi Water Metro Limited.

Kochi now stands as the only city in India where four organised modes of transport — air, road, rail, and water — operate harmoniously, powered primarily by green energy sources. This award serves as a national endorsement of the city's proactive transition towards integrated, eco-friendly urban mobility, establishing Kochi as a national template for sustainability.

Towards Energy Self-Sufficiency

Kochi Metro currently meets 53% of its total energy requirements through solar power. Behera announced an ambitious target to make the Metro self-sufficient in its electricity needs through solar generation by 2028. The Kochi Metro currently generates 11.33 MW of solar power from panels installed atop its stations, depot tracks, and along the metro corridors.