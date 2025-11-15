Kochi Metro Bags National Award For Best Green Transport
Published : November 15, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST
Ernakulam: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has been bestowed with the prestigious 'City with Best Green Transport Initiative' award by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The coveted recognition was presented during the Urban Mobility India Conference held in Gurugram, Haryana, marking a significant milestone in Kochi's sustainable urban development journey.
KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, along with directors Sanjay Kumar and MP Ramnawas, received the award from the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.
A Unified Green Energy Model
The award acknowledges Kochi's outstanding achievements in sustainable growth, specifically recognising the "Mega Green Energy Projects Powering Kochi's Transport Sector." The ambitious project is a joint initiative of KMRL, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), and Kochi Water Metro Limited.
Kochi now stands as the only city in India where four organised modes of transport — air, road, rail, and water — operate harmoniously, powered primarily by green energy sources. This award serves as a national endorsement of the city's proactive transition towards integrated, eco-friendly urban mobility, establishing Kochi as a national template for sustainability.
Towards Energy Self-Sufficiency
Kochi Metro currently meets 53% of its total energy requirements through solar power. Behera announced an ambitious target to make the Metro self-sufficient in its electricity needs through solar generation by 2028. The Kochi Metro currently generates 11.33 MW of solar power from panels installed atop its stations, depot tracks, and along the metro corridors.
This clean energy initiative successfully curtails over 13,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, an environmental benefit equivalent to planting approximately half a million trees. Furthermore, the city's last-mile connectivity is being enhanced through a fleet of electric buses, e-autos, and Water Metro's electric boats, ensuring cleaner, safer, and more economical transit options.
CIAL's Pioneering Contribution
The green energy mandate is significantly bolstered by CIAL, the world's first fully solar-powered airport. It contributes a robust 55 MW of power through a solar-hydro mix, which includes a 4.5 MW hydro-electric project at Arippara in Kozhikode. Collectively, the 66.33 MW of green energy generated by Kochi Metro and CIAL helps mitigate over 62,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.
An Award for the Citizens
Behera dedicated the honour to the people of Kochi, emphasising that the Metro's mission, from its inception, was two-fold: to provide comfortable and safe travel while actively protecting the environment. He underscored the critical role of the residents' collective efforts and constant vigilance in making Kochi a cleaner, greener, and more accountable city.
KMRL's other noteworthy environmental actions include extensive tree-planting drives, water treatment plants that recycle up to 80% of wastewater generated from train cleaning processes and the setup of organic waste conversion units at stations.
Parallelly, CIAL has initiated organic vegetable cultivation under its solar panels and implemented specialised solar installations at Payyannoor, designed to increase land utility and energy output while preserving the natural landscape.
