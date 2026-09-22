Know The Five Richest Ganesh Idols in Maharashtra
Andheri Cha Raja is the only mandal that has insurance coverage for its volunteers and devotees. Reports Pratidnya Shete
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Mumbai: Keeping Ganesh idols publicly costs mandals a big deal, as it is an expensive task. Lakhs of devotees stand in queues for hours to seek the blessings of their beloved god, with the hope of their wishes coming true. With this hope comes a huge amount of offerings, that vary from coconuts to flowers to gold and silver ornaments or cash.
There are many famous Ganpati mandals in Mumbai and Pune that regularly receive huge donations of this sort. Apart from the donations, these famous idols also are adorned with pure gold jewellery, which is displayed for the entire duration of the Ganesh festival. This requires insurance, protection, and constant vigilance, all which come at an expensive price, runing into crores of rupees.
The Famous Five
Mumbai's GSB Mahaganpati
A look at five famous Ganpati idols in Mumbai and Pune, which include GSB Mahaganpati, Lalbaugcha Raja, Andhericha Raja, Ganesh Galli’s ‘Mumbai-cha Raja’ and Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati.
The GSB Seva mandal’s Mahaganpati is located in the King’s Circle area. This idol is always adorned in gold and silver ornaments. This year, the idol is bedecked with over 66 kilogrammes of gold and approximately 335 kilos of silver, alongside jewellery studded with precious gemstones. People line-up to marvel at the jewellery adorning this idol, and many even aspire to make their jewels on the lines of adorning this idol.
Insurance coverage for this idol costs ₹ 703.27 crore. This coverage is taken primarily to secure the idol for the entire Ganeshotsav festival till September 25.
"Hearing this figure, many might mistake it for an expense incurred by the mandal, however, that's not the case. The insurance covers the precious ornaments on the idol, the pandal, and various risks associated with the festival," stated Trustee R G Bhat.
Bhat said their mandal is also committed to doing charity, apart from being known as the mandal to have the most expensive Ganesh idol. "The mandal conducts social and educational initiatives throughout the year, and we also organise food donation drives," he added.
Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai
Pune’s most revered Ganesh idol, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati has always attracted devotees and huge donations not just during the Ganesh festival. Devotees throng this temple as it also has a unique history. The current, renowned idol of Dagdusheth Ganpati was crafted in 1968 by the celebrated sculptors and experts in mechanical arts, Shankar Appa Shilpi and Nagesh Shilpi. It is said that a solar eclipse occurred while the idol was being created. In accordance with the beliefs of the time, a 'Ganesh Yantra' (pilgrimage) was initiated at the precise moment of the eclipse, and the idol was consecrated following specific religious rituals.
This seated idol holds a 'modak' (Maharashtrian sweet offered specifically during this festival period) while the right is raised in a gesture of giving blessings. The other two hands hold lotuses, and the deity wears a crown. The intricate craftsmanship on the trunk is another distinctive feature of the idol. This year, new ornaments weighing approximately 50 kilos have been crafted using gold that was offered by devotees. Recently, a diamond 'tilak' (worn on forehead) worth ₹ 50 lakh was offered to this Ganesh idol.
This tilak has been set upon the ornament adorning the deity's trunk. Additionally, insurance coverage worth ₹ 50 crore has been provided this year for devotees from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Like other famous Ganesh mandals, Dagdusheth is also defined by more than just gold and silver offerings. Throughout the year, this Trust undertakes various social initiatives, including running a senior citizens home, a hostel for orphaned children, a hospital and an ambulance service in tribal areas. They continue to provide facilities and health camps at Pune's Sassoon Hospital.
Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja
Just the mention of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja is enough to bring to mind visuals of lakhs of devotees going to seek his blessings. He is considered special and sacred as devotees believe he fulfills everyone's wishes. It is no surprise to see massive crowds lining up for hours, often, even overnight to take 'navas' (vows), in order to get their wishes fulfilled. This belief also entails generous donations as commitment to fulfill promises once their wishes come true and later as token of thanks.
This year, the donation figure has already crossed many crores, within the first week of the festival itself. In the initial three days of the festival, which began on September 14, 'Lalbaugcha Raja' received donations amounting to ₹ 3.18 crore. This includes ₹ 1.90 crore in cash, 647.47 grammes of gold, and 12.389 kilos of silver.
In the first five days till September 19, the mandal received cash donations of ₹ 3.1 crore, along with gold donations of 1.12 kg and silver up to 19.75 kg.
The gold offerings include jewellery like bangles and chains. The mandal also received 12,389 grams of silver, valued at about ₹30.35 lakh. Some unusual offerings included silver pens and specially carved silver cricket bats, while foreign currency donations were also found but had not yet been valued. "The Mandal verifies these donations, and the proceeds are utilised for different social causes," stated President Balasaheb Kamble.
Kamble added, "The donation boxes are opened and counted under the supervision of the mandal committee along with officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bank of Maharashtra."
Lalbaugcha Raja also holds a special place in history, dating back to 1934. Born out of the faith of fisherwomen when they were to be evicted, they worshiped him and made a promise to give him the first respect if they are given space in the vicinity. This historic information has now become a leading urban legend and has become a symbol of Mumbai's Ganesh festival.
"Our total insurance cover of ₹25.5 crore has been kept status quo, at the same level as it was two years ago. This provides security cover to Bappa’s main idol, the ornaments, the grand pandal, as well as the millions of devotees coming for darshan and our volunteers who work day and night," said Mangesh Dalvi, Official, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.
Andhericha Raja
Andheri cha Raja, is known for the unique blend of thematic displays and social initiatives presented every year. This year, the mandal has erected a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The display features 46 decorative pillars, each 15 feet tall, and the entire structure took approximately three months to complete. The insurance coverage of Rs 23.5 crore is actually a rather responsible one, which can be emulated by other mandals.
"Insurance coverage of ₹ 23.5 crore has been secured this year for apart for mandal premises, even to secure devotees and volunteers. This insurance is covers expense for the mandal and we also have taken to ensure safeguarding devotees and our workers against various risks that may arise during the festival," said a trustee of Andheri cha Raja mandal.
Andheri cha Raja mandal also undertakes year-round social welfare activities like blood donation camps, free health check-ups, medical aid for needy patients, and camps for senior citizens are regularly organised. This mandal has in fact collected 515 organ donation pledges from devotees.
"Every year, 15 schoolchildren are adopted as the mandal covers their educational expenses for the entire year. The mandal also provides financial assistance to athletes participating at state and national-level competitions," the trustee added.
Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja
Mumbai cha Raja is the original revered idol, which is in the neighbourhood of Lalbaugcha Raja. It has been a revered idol since 1928, originating in the mill workers' area of Girangaon. These workers began the tradition of installing an idol. It was one of the first in the city to install a 22-foot-tall Ganesh idol in 1977. Since then, the towering idol has become the signature identity of 'Mumbai cha Raja'. This year, the 22-foot-tall idol has been placed standing atop a lotus flower, which they say is based on the theme, 'Vaishnavanchi Wari' (the pilgrimage of Vaishnav devotees) arriving at Ganesh Galli.
Another major attraction is the 24-carat gold garland adorning 'Mumbai cha Raja' which weighs 5.5 kilogrammes and measures 12 feet in length. According to the mandal, this garland has been recorded as one of the largest and heaviest gold garlands ever offered by a public organisation.
The mandal stated that it organises initiatives such as blood donation drives, free eye check-up and cataract surgery camps, regularly. They also conduct computer literacy programmes.
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