ETV Bharat / state

Know The Five Richest Ganesh Idols in Maharashtra

The GSB Seva mandal’s Ganesh idol, located at King’s Circle area, Mumbai, is always adorned in gold and silver ornaments. This year, the idol is bedecked with over 66 kilogrammes of gold and approximately 335 kilogrammes of silver ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Keeping Ganesh idols publicly costs mandals a big deal, as it is an expensive task. Lakhs of devotees stand in queues for hours to seek the blessings of their beloved god, with the hope of their wishes coming true. With this hope comes a huge amount of offerings, that vary from coconuts to flowers to gold and silver ornaments or cash.

There are many famous Ganpati mandals in Mumbai and Pune that regularly receive huge donations of this sort. Apart from the donations, these famous idols also are adorned with pure gold jewellery, which is displayed for the entire duration of the Ganesh festival. This requires insurance, protection, and constant vigilance, all which come at an expensive price, runing into crores of rupees.

The Famous Five

Mumbai's GSB Mahaganpati

A look at five famous Ganpati idols in Mumbai and Pune, which include GSB Mahaganpati, Lalbaugcha Raja, Andhericha Raja, Ganesh Galli’s ‘Mumbai-cha Raja’ and Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati.

The GSB Seva mandal’s Mahaganpati is located in the King’s Circle area. This idol is always adorned in gold and silver ornaments. This year, the idol is bedecked with over 66 kilogrammes of gold and approximately 335 kilos of silver, alongside jewellery studded with precious gemstones. People line-up to marvel at the jewellery adorning this idol, and many even aspire to make their jewels on the lines of adorning this idol.

Insurance coverage for this idol costs ₹ 703.27 crore. This coverage is taken primarily to secure the idol for the entire Ganeshotsav festival till September 25.

"Hearing this figure, many might mistake it for an expense incurred by the mandal, however, that's not the case. The insurance covers the precious ornaments on the idol, the pandal, and various risks associated with the festival," stated Trustee R G Bhat.

Bhat said their mandal is also committed to doing charity, apart from being known as the mandal to have the most expensive Ganesh idol. "The mandal conducts social and educational initiatives throughout the year, and we also organise food donation drives," he added.

Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai

Pune’s most revered Ganesh idol, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati has always attracted devotees and huge donations not just during the Ganesh festival. Devotees throng this temple as it also has a unique history. The current, renowned idol of Dagdusheth Ganpati was crafted in 1968 by the celebrated sculptors and experts in mechanical arts, Shankar Appa Shilpi and Nagesh Shilpi. It is said that a solar eclipse occurred while the idol was being created. In accordance with the beliefs of the time, a 'Ganesh Yantra' (pilgrimage) was initiated at the precise moment of the eclipse, and the idol was consecrated following specific religious rituals.

This seated idol holds a 'modak' (Maharashtrian sweet offered specifically during this festival period) while the right is raised in a gesture of giving blessings. The other two hands hold lotuses, and the deity wears a crown. The intricate craftsmanship on the trunk is another distinctive feature of the idol. This year, new ornaments weighing approximately 50 kilos have been crafted using gold that was offered by devotees. Recently, a diamond 'tilak' (worn on forehead) worth ₹ 50 lakh was offered to this Ganesh idol.

This tilak has been set upon the ornament adorning the deity's trunk. Additionally, insurance coverage worth ₹ 50 crore has been provided this year for devotees from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Like other famous Ganesh mandals, Dagdusheth is also defined by more than just gold and silver offerings. Throughout the year, this Trust undertakes various social initiatives, including running a senior citizens home, a hostel for orphaned children, a hospital and an ambulance service in tribal areas. They continue to provide facilities and health camps at Pune's Sassoon Hospital.

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Just the mention of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja is enough to bring to mind visuals of lakhs of devotees going to seek his blessings. He is considered special and sacred as devotees believe he fulfills everyone's wishes. It is no surprise to see massive crowds lining up for hours, often, even overnight to take 'navas' (vows), in order to get their wishes fulfilled. This belief also entails generous donations as commitment to fulfill promises once their wishes come true and later as token of thanks.