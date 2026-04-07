ETV Bharat / state

CM Nitish Kumar's Rajdhani Tonga Legacy: Rajgir Driver Turns Emotional Amid Bihar Exit Buzz

Nalanda: As speculation grows over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar possibly moving to the Rajya Sabha, an emotional story has emerged from Rajgir, where his long-time tonga driver Dilip Yadav has expressed deep anguish over the leader's likely departure from active state politics.

For nearly two decades, Nitish Kumar's visits to Rajgir were marked by a unique ritual - leisurely rides through the historic town in the iconic 'Rajdhani Tonga', pulled by a mare named Rani. The tonga, driven by Dilip Yadav since 1996, became a symbol of the chief minister's simplicity and connection with the region.

Recalling those moments, an emotional Dilip said, ''Whenever Raja Saheb came to Rajgir, I would get a call from officials to keep the tonga ready. I would decorate it like a bride and take him around. But now he is going to Delhi and has forgotten me.''

Dilip, who shares a close association with Nitish Kumar since 2005, broke down while speaking about the development. He described the chief minister as a 'Vikas Purush' (development man) and said his exit would be a major loss for Nalanda.

Amid the emotional outpouring, Dilip also made a political appeal, urging that if Nitish Kumar steps aside, his son Nishant Kumar should be made the next chief minister to carry forward his legacy.

The story of the 'Rajdhani Tonga' also carries a political backstory involving Lalu Prasad. Dilip, despite belonging to the Yadav community, has been opposed to Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal since 2004. He recalled refusing a request from RJD leaders to provide 100 tongas for a rally, citing concerns over safety and lack of accountability.