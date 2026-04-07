CM Nitish Kumar's Rajdhani Tonga Legacy: Rajgir Driver Turns Emotional Amid Bihar Exit Buzz
Nitish's departure from active state politics and shift to Delhi since becoming Rajya Sabha member has left his long-time tonga driver in Nalanda in distress
Published : April 7, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
Nalanda: As speculation grows over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar possibly moving to the Rajya Sabha, an emotional story has emerged from Rajgir, where his long-time tonga driver Dilip Yadav has expressed deep anguish over the leader's likely departure from active state politics.
For nearly two decades, Nitish Kumar's visits to Rajgir were marked by a unique ritual - leisurely rides through the historic town in the iconic 'Rajdhani Tonga', pulled by a mare named Rani. The tonga, driven by Dilip Yadav since 1996, became a symbol of the chief minister's simplicity and connection with the region.
Recalling those moments, an emotional Dilip said, ''Whenever Raja Saheb came to Rajgir, I would get a call from officials to keep the tonga ready. I would decorate it like a bride and take him around. But now he is going to Delhi and has forgotten me.''
Dilip, who shares a close association with Nitish Kumar since 2005, broke down while speaking about the development. He described the chief minister as a 'Vikas Purush' (development man) and said his exit would be a major loss for Nalanda.
Amid the emotional outpouring, Dilip also made a political appeal, urging that if Nitish Kumar steps aside, his son Nishant Kumar should be made the next chief minister to carry forward his legacy.
The story of the 'Rajdhani Tonga' also carries a political backstory involving Lalu Prasad. Dilip, despite belonging to the Yadav community, has been opposed to Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Rashtriya Janata Dal since 2004. He recalled refusing a request from RJD leaders to provide 100 tongas for a rally, citing concerns over safety and lack of accountability.
''Had anything happened to my horse or me, no one would have taken responsibility. That day, I decided not to associate my tonga with them,'' he said.
His association with Nitish Kumar began soon after, during a Janata Dal (United) event in Rajgir in 2005. Since then, Dilip claims he has chauffeured the chief minister during almost every visit to the town until 2022.
Sitaram Babu, the caretaker of Nitish's house in Nalanda, is only other person who is directly connected to the Bihar CM in the area.
Dilip also alleged that Nitish Kumar's possible move to Delhi is not voluntary but influenced by political pressure, a claim that reflects the sentiment among some supporters on the ground.
Beyond politics, his memories remain deeply personal. ''He would always ask about my livelihood. Because of his visits, I could educate my children,'' Dilip said, adding that he now only wishes to meet the chief minister once more.
Echoing his sentiments, members of the Rajgir Tonga Drivers' Union have urged Nitish Kumar to reconsider leaving Bihar. However, if he does, they insist that Nishant Kumar should take over to complete the 'unfinished work'.
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