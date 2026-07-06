KMC Will Spearhead Project To Turn Floral Waste Into Herbal Colours, Incense Sticks
The Department of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development will provide technological and infrastructural support to the plan, which will offer employment opportunities to several people.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will spearhead a project where discarded flowers from various temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches of the city will be transformed into 'aabir' (herbal colours) and incense sticks.
The state's Department of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development will provide technological and infrastructural support to this mega project, which will offer employment opportunities to several people.
Numerous places of worship, such as Kalighat, Bhootnath, Lake Kalibari, Thanthania Kalibari, Firingi Kalibari, Karunamoyee, Jagannath Temple, Nakhoda Mosque, and the Ganesh Temple in Burrabazar, attract huge crowds of devotees and generate massive floral waste every day.
KMC has devised this plan to recycle floral waste from these religious sites for environmental protection and to create alternative employment opportunities. The civic body said herbal 'aabir' and incense sticks will be manufactured using the recycled flowers, garlands, and leaves used as offerings.
A preliminary decision has been made to implement the project through a third-party agency with assistance from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development.
"Our objective is to curb the pollution caused by the discarded flowers and leaves. We plan to set up a processing unit and entrust the responsibility to a third party through a tender process. We will systematically collect and segregate the floral waste, separating flowers and leaves, before transporting them to the plant," a KMC official said.
"The entire process, from collection and processing to the actual manufacturing of incense sticks and 'aabir', will generate employment scope for many people. Women will primarily be recruited for this work and will also be given training. Currently, a large portion of these floral garlands ends up in dumping grounds or the waters of the Ganges, leading to water pollution. We aim to end that practice," he added.
He said the eco-friendly initiative will ensure cleanliness within the temple premises while simultaneously preventing pollution of the Ganges. "While some biodegradable waste is already used to produce biogas, there is potential for further income generation through the involvement of women in manufacturing products like incense sticks or 'aabir' (colored powder) and the subsequent sale of these items," he added.
According to the municipal authority, discussions regarding this matter are currently at a preliminary stage, and the plan is to consult the Department of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development to determine a concrete course of action.
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