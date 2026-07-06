ETV Bharat / state

KMC Will Spearhead Project To Turn Floral Waste Into Herbal Colours, Incense Sticks

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will spearhead a project where discarded flowers from various temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches of the city will be transformed into 'aabir' (herbal colours) and incense sticks.

The state's Department of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development will provide technological and infrastructural support to this mega project, which will offer employment opportunities to several people.

Numerous places of worship, such as Kalighat, Bhootnath, Lake Kalibari, Thanthania Kalibari, Firingi Kalibari, Karunamoyee, Jagannath Temple, Nakhoda Mosque, and the Ganesh Temple in Burrabazar, attract huge crowds of devotees and generate massive floral waste every day.

KMC has devised this plan to recycle floral waste from these religious sites for environmental protection and to create alternative employment opportunities. The civic body said herbal 'aabir' and incense sticks will be manufactured using the recycled flowers, garlands, and leaves used as offerings.

A preliminary decision has been made to implement the project through a third-party agency with assistance from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Urban Development.