KMC Will Collect Excess Rainwater To Address Inundation, Replenish Depleting Groundwater
Reservoirs will be built in 50 areas dentified as "water pockets" in the first phase. The accumulated water will be treated before being sent underground.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:15 PM IST
Kolkata: The drainage department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will construct reservoirs in areas identified as "water pockets" across the city to address the perennial waterlogging issue in several pockets.
The reservoirs will collect excess rainwater, which will be treated with modern machinery and methods before being channelled underground via pipes to replenish depleted groundwater levels. Work on this project is already underway in over 50 locations across the city, officials said.
Erratic weather patterns have disrupted the usual rainfall trends, as brief yet torrential downpours now frequently inundate several areas of the metropolis. The volume of water left by such sudden and heavy rains far exceeds the capacity of Kolkata's old drainage network to pump out water into the canals quickly.
Resultantly, water stagnates for hours, flooding roads, alleys, shops, and homes across vast areas, putting citizens to immense suffering.
Drainage workers have struggled to achieve quick results within the existing infrastructure, leading to public frustration directed at the drainage department. Following extensive planning and deliberation for a long time, a solution has finally been found.
Approximately 50 locations in Kolkata prone to waterlogging have been identified for this purpose, where reservoirs will be built to collect, treat, and channel the water underground. Experts believe that while this initiative may not eliminate the danger, it will significantly alleviate the crisis.
Meanwhile, the unscientific urbanisation, unchecked construction and rapid population growth have resulted in a shortage of potable water. To meet the growing demand, groundwater has long been indiscriminately extracted using deep tube wells under the direct supervision of the corporation in many parts of the city, leading to a depleting water table.
"We are harvesting rainwater and filtering it. The treated water will then be channelled via pipes to a depth of 70–90 meters — till the sandy soil layer — to gradually replenish the groundwater table. Initially, this will be implemented at 50–55 locations. Subsequently, the measure will be extended to several other water pockets based on its success," a KMC official said.
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