ETV Bharat / state

KMC Will Collect Excess Rainwater To Address Inundation, Replenish Depleting Groundwater

Kolkata: The drainage department of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will construct reservoirs in areas identified as "water pockets" across the city to address the perennial waterlogging issue in several pockets.

The reservoirs will collect excess rainwater, which will be treated with modern machinery and methods before being channelled underground via pipes to replenish depleted groundwater levels. Work on this project is already underway in over 50 locations across the city, officials said.

Erratic weather patterns have disrupted the usual rainfall trends, as brief yet torrential downpours now frequently inundate several areas of the metropolis. The volume of water left by such sudden and heavy rains far exceeds the capacity of Kolkata's old drainage network to pump out water into the canals quickly.

Resultantly, water stagnates for hours, flooding roads, alleys, shops, and homes across vast areas, putting citizens to immense suffering.