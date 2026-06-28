ETV Bharat / state

KMC To Conduct Fresh Hawkers Survey Across City; Panel To Demarcate Hawking Zones

Kolkata: The town vending committee (TVC) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated steps to ensure that the hawker policy is strictly implemented across the city. For this, a fresh survey will be conducted to determine the number of legitimate hawkers. A new committee will be formed in accordance with the law, and hawkers will be brought under the ambit of the Central loan schemes.

Although the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, was enacted nationwide, West Bengal delayed its implementation. As the initial committee was formed without adhering to the guidelines mandated by the Central law, its set-up was challenged in the court.

A digital hawker survey launched about two years ago also stalled prematurely, and the exact number of legitimate vendors in the city is yet to be counted.

Meanwhile, the encroachment of footpaths by illegal hawkers spanning the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government for 15 years has created several obstacles for the corporation to evict them. While the police showed some urgency following a reprimand from former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the situation eventually did not change.

With the new government taking over, plans are underway to change the scenario. KMC sources said the TVC has decided to prioritise the demarcation of 'hawking zones' and 'non-hawking zones' across the city. A new committee will be constituted without representation of any registered trade unions or voluntary organisations.