KMC To Conduct Fresh Hawkers Survey Across City; Panel To Demarcate Hawking Zones
The final list will be prepared within 15 days, and only hawkers in it will be eligible for Central loans and the Certificate of Vending.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Kolkata: The town vending committee (TVC) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has initiated steps to ensure that the hawker policy is strictly implemented across the city. For this, a fresh survey will be conducted to determine the number of legitimate hawkers. A new committee will be formed in accordance with the law, and hawkers will be brought under the ambit of the Central loan schemes.
Although the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, was enacted nationwide, West Bengal delayed its implementation. As the initial committee was formed without adhering to the guidelines mandated by the Central law, its set-up was challenged in the court.
A digital hawker survey launched about two years ago also stalled prematurely, and the exact number of legitimate vendors in the city is yet to be counted.
Meanwhile, the encroachment of footpaths by illegal hawkers spanning the tenure of the Trinamool Congress government for 15 years has created several obstacles for the corporation to evict them. While the police showed some urgency following a reprimand from former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, the situation eventually did not change.
With the new government taking over, plans are underway to change the scenario. KMC sources said the TVC has decided to prioritise the demarcation of 'hawking zones' and 'non-hawking zones' across the city. A new committee will be constituted without representation of any registered trade unions or voluntary organisations.
The last survey in 2015 listed about 59,000 hawkers. A subsequent digital survey in 2024 received 54,000 applications, of which only 14,000 were accepted. There was a plan to issue Certificates of Vending (CoV) to 8,700 individuals, though no such list was ever published.
While a Site Inspection Report (SIR) has been prepared, a new list will be readied after a thorough screening. Only those hawkers included in this list will be eligible for Central loans and the Certificate of Vending (CoV).
Hawkers won't be permitted to set up stalls on roads, and their activities will be restricted to one-third of the footpath. For the time being, a 45-foot clear space will be maintained on either side of the gates at all municipal markets to rehabilitate hawkers who have been operating legally in these areas. However, no decision has been reached regarding heritage or seasonal markets yet.
Based on a survey of hawking zones, non-hawking zones, and legitimate hawkers, the final list will be prepared within 15 days. "Several of our proposals have been accepted. The survey to designate zones must be completed quickly. Subsequently, the remaining regulations will be implemented. There will be no scope for illegal hawking. If necessary, rehabilitation will be provided in the vicinity," TVC member Asit Saha said.
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