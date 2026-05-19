ETV Bharat / state

KMC Sends Notices To 17 Properties Linked To Abhishek Banerjee Amid Illegal Construction Allegations

Kolkata: Allegations regarding multiple “illegal” properties linked to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata’s Kalighat have resurfaced following the recent shifts in West Bengal politics.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has now prepared a detailed list of flats and houses allegedly owned by Banerjee across the city and has issued notices to 17 addresses seeking complete property-related documents.

According to sources, the civic body has specifically sought records related to two properties located on Kalighat Road and Harish Mukherjee Street. Soon after the Assembly election results were announced, the heavy police deployment outside Banerjee’s Kalighat residence was withdrawn and his security cover was reportedly reduced.

Officials from KMC’s Property Tax Assessment and Building Departments were recently summoned urgently to Nabanna, the state secretariat, where they submitted the compiled list of properties linked to Banerjee.

Sources within the corporation state that officials have identified more than 40 properties, including flats and independent houses, allegedly connected to Banerjee. Notices have so far been issued to 17 addresses directing owners to submit all relevant records before municipal authorities.

The notices reportedly seek property deeds, sanctioned building plans, approvals for any extensions or modifications, and complete property tax documents. Among the listed properties are a paint shop and a large residential property in the Kalighat area.

While KMC has not issued any official public statement, a senior official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that hearings have been scheduled for the concerned parties. The submitted documents will be scrutinised to determine whether any unauthorised construction or deviations from approved building plans took place and whether such changes were later regularised.