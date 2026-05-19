KMC Sends Notices To 17 Properties Linked To Abhishek Banerjee Amid Illegal Construction Allegations
According to sources, the civic body has specifically sought records related to two properties located on Kalighat Road and Harish Mukherjee Street.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Allegations regarding multiple “illegal” properties linked to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata’s Kalighat have resurfaced following the recent shifts in West Bengal politics.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has now prepared a detailed list of flats and houses allegedly owned by Banerjee across the city and has issued notices to 17 addresses seeking complete property-related documents.
According to sources, the civic body has specifically sought records related to two properties located on Kalighat Road and Harish Mukherjee Street. Soon after the Assembly election results were announced, the heavy police deployment outside Banerjee’s Kalighat residence was withdrawn and his security cover was reportedly reduced.
Officials from KMC’s Property Tax Assessment and Building Departments were recently summoned urgently to Nabanna, the state secretariat, where they submitted the compiled list of properties linked to Banerjee.
Sources within the corporation state that officials have identified more than 40 properties, including flats and independent houses, allegedly connected to Banerjee. Notices have so far been issued to 17 addresses directing owners to submit all relevant records before municipal authorities.
The notices reportedly seek property deeds, sanctioned building plans, approvals for any extensions or modifications, and complete property tax documents. Among the listed properties are a paint shop and a large residential property in the Kalighat area.
While KMC has not issued any official public statement, a senior official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that hearings have been scheduled for the concerned parties. The submitted documents will be scrutinised to determine whether any unauthorised construction or deviations from approved building plans took place and whether such changes were later regularised.
Officials noted that legal action would follow if irregularities or violations are established. At the same time, some within the administration have questioned whether authorities who allegedly ignored such violations for years should also be held accountable.
During the Trinamool Congress government’s tenure in Bengal, Banerjee reportedly enjoyed extensive police protection, with roads often being blocked during his movement through the city. Following the BJP’s electoral victory, several local residents allegedly came forward with complaints, stating they had earlier been afraid to speak publicly.
Under the new administration, officials have reportedly clarified that Banerjee will now receive only the standard security cover provided to MPs.
Municipal records reportedly show that the Banerjee family owns several flats and houses across Ward No. 73 in Kolkata. Some properties are directly registered in Abhishek Banerjee’s name, while others are under the name of his mother, Lata Banerjee. Certain assets are also linked to Banerjee’s firm, “Leaps and Bounds.”
According to the records, Flat No. C on the fourth floor of a building at 21 Kalighat Road is registered under the name of “Leaps and Bounds.” Another property at 121 Kalighat Road was also allegedly purchased in the company’s name.
The corporation has reportedly identified several additional properties associated with the family. Records further suggest that, in some cases, properties registered in the names of individuals outside the immediate Banerjee family had their property taxes paid by Lata Banerjee.
Read More: