KMC Readies Rs 135-Crore Plan To Stop Waterlogging In CM Mamata's Neighbourhood

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start constructing a state-of-the-art dam on the Adi Ganga, also known as Tolly Nullah, for Rs 135 crore to stop waterlogging in the Kalighat area, the neighbourhood of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said the proposal was approved recently in the Mayoral Council Meeting, and several other drainage-related works will be carried out on the banks of Adi Ganga. "The people of the area have had to endure this pain for a long time. The work will be completed in three years. The gates of the dam will be closed during the high tide to stop excess water from entering. Along with this, the sewage water from all wards will be purified by a treatment plant."

The Adi Ganga often floods during excess rain, leading to inundation in the Kalighat area, when water enters several shops and houses. KMC sources said the project cost will be Rs 135 crore, and the work will start after the puja holidays. Earlier, a section of councillors from both the ruling and opposition parties have been vocal about the plight of the people living near the Adi Ganga and demanded desilting in many cases.