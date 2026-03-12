KMC Doctors Save Pregnant Lady, Who Was Affected By Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura
TTP is a rare and life-threatening disease that causes small blood clots (microclots) in the small blood vessels of the body.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 7:04 AM IST
Chennai: A pregnant woman who was admitted to the hospital with a rare disease - Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) - and was in a life-threatening condition has been saved by the doctors of the Kilpauk Government Medical College with excellent medical treatment.
A pregnant woman from Ayanavaram, Chennai, came to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in fear after suddenly developing swelling in her hands, feet and face. When her haemoglobin test was done, it was revealed that she was anaemic. Apart from that, the woman was also diagnosed with a rare disease called Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP).
TTP is a rare and life-threatening disease that causes small blood clots (microclots) in the small blood vessels of the body. This requires immediate medical treatment. Otherwise, the blood platelet count will decrease, and it could lead to organ damage. Realising this, the doctors immediately gave the woman intensive treatment.
Kilpauk Government Medical College Dean Kavitha said, "A pregnant woman suddenly came for treatment with severe swelling in her face and legs, shortness of breath, and bleeding. During the examination, she was diagnosed with anaemia."
"Also, a pregnant woman should have more than 2 lakh blood cells. But this woman had only 65,000. When the blood cells were tested, it was found that she had a rare disease called TTP," added Kavitha.
This disease reduces blood cells and affects the body's organs by clotting the blood. If the blood cells are damaged, the lungs and kidneys will fail. This disease affects only one in 25,000 people. If this disease occurs, 90 percent of people will die. However, the pregnant woman who came for treatment was diagnosed with the disease at an early stage and was immediately given intensive treatment, said Kavitha.
According to Kavitha, a team of senior doctors started treatment after the lady was hospitalised. "The pregnant woman, who was in continuous treatment for 42 days, underwent plasma exchange treatment 15 times," she said.
"Through this, the blood clotting ability decreased, and the haemoglobin level started increasing. Also, expensive medicines like immunoglobulin were given, so the blood cell count increased rapidly. Gradually, the facial swelling and bleeding decreased," Kavitha said.
"If such treatment were carried out in a private hospital, it would have cost at least Rs. 40 lakhs. But under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme, these treatments were provided at the government hospital without any charge. During this interval, she also gave birth to a baby girl. Currently, both the mother and the baby are healthy. We plan to monitor the woman continuously to prevent such complications," she said.
