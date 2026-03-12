ETV Bharat / state

KMC Doctors Save Pregnant Lady, Who Was Affected By Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Chennai: A pregnant woman who was admitted to the hospital with a rare disease - Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) - and was in a life-threatening condition has been saved by the doctors of the Kilpauk Government Medical College with excellent medical treatment.

A pregnant woman from Ayanavaram, Chennai, came to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital in fear after suddenly developing swelling in her hands, feet and face. When her haemoglobin test was done, it was revealed that she was anaemic. Apart from that, the woman was also diagnosed with a rare disease called Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP).

TTP is a rare and life-threatening disease that causes small blood clots (microclots) in the small blood vessels of the body. This requires immediate medical treatment. Otherwise, the blood platelet count will decrease, and it could lead to organ damage. Realising this, the doctors immediately gave the woman intensive treatment.

Kilpauk Government Medical College Dean Kavitha said, "A pregnant woman suddenly came for treatment with severe swelling in her face and legs, shortness of breath, and bleeding. During the examination, she was diagnosed with anaemia."

"Also, a pregnant woman should have more than 2 lakh blood cells. But this woman had only 65,000. When the blood cells were tested, it was found that she had a rare disease called TTP," added Kavitha.