ETV Bharat / state

KMC 2026 Budget: Education Allocation Reduced, Opposition Flags Decline In Municipal Schools

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday presented its budget for the financial year 2026–27, the final budget of the current five-year board led by Mayor Firhad Hakim. While allocations have increased across most sectors, the education department has seen a marginal reduction, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

In the current financial year (2025–26), KMC has allocated Rs 59.70 crore to the education department. However, expenditure stood at Rs 44.68 crore, falling short of the allocated amount. In the 2026-27 budget, the allocation for education has been reduced by Rs 36 lakh compared to the current year, even as overall sectoral allocations saw an increase.

The reduction has intensified concerns over the state of municipal education. According to KMC sources, the number of primary schools under the corporation has declined from 263 at the beginning of the current board's tenure to 217 at present. The number of Bengali-medium schools has dropped from 154 to 70, Hindi-medium schools from 46 to 38, and Urdu-medium schools from 56 to 41.

Similarly, the number of Shishu Shiksha Kendras (SSKs) across KMC's 144 wards has fallen from 102 to 65. Student enrollment has also witnessed a sharp decline, from 26,971 students earlier to around 13,000 at present.