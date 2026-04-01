ETV Bharat / state

Khelo India Tribal Games: Odisha Wrestler Wins Gold, Wishes To Gift Father A House

Surguja: Athletes from 19 states, speaking different languages ​​and cultures, are participating in the first edition of Khelo India Tribal Games. underway in Chhattisgarh.

The games are being held across three cities in Chhattisgarh- Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur. Raipur will host competitions in football, hockey, archery, swimming, weightlifting, and kabaddi. Bastar will host athletics events, while Surguja will host wrestling and mallakhamb competitions.

In the wrestling contest, Ajit Bhuyan (21) of Odisha won the gold medal in the 57 kg category, his first ever achievement at the national level. Ajit overcame immense struggles to pursue the game and with his hard work, determination and perseverance won the medal. Ajit's father works as a construction worker while his mother passed away three years back.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Ajit said he has already informed his father of his victory. While Ajit said his father is on cloud nine over his achievement, he never let his struggles and financial hardship come in the way of his son chasing his dream of becoming a wrestler.

Ajit said it would not have been possible for him to compete in the games and win a medal had it not been the rigorous training he underwent at his academy run by the Sports Authority of India in Bhubaneswar. Ajit, who has a sister and a younger brother said he would have worked like his father had it not been for the free boarding and training provided by the Sports Authority of India academy.