Khelo India Tribal Games: Odisha Wrestler Wins Gold, Wishes To Gift Father A House
Ajit Bhuyan, whose father works as a construction worker, trained at the SAI academy in Bhubaneswar.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Surguja: Athletes from 19 states, speaking different languages and cultures, are participating in the first edition of Khelo India Tribal Games. underway in Chhattisgarh.
The games are being held across three cities in Chhattisgarh- Raipur, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur. Raipur will host competitions in football, hockey, archery, swimming, weightlifting, and kabaddi. Bastar will host athletics events, while Surguja will host wrestling and mallakhamb competitions.
In the wrestling contest, Ajit Bhuyan (21) of Odisha won the gold medal in the 57 kg category, his first ever achievement at the national level. Ajit overcame immense struggles to pursue the game and with his hard work, determination and perseverance won the medal. Ajit's father works as a construction worker while his mother passed away three years back.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Ajit said he has already informed his father of his victory. While Ajit said his father is on cloud nine over his achievement, he never let his struggles and financial hardship come in the way of his son chasing his dream of becoming a wrestler.
Ajit said it would not have been possible for him to compete in the games and win a medal had it not been the rigorous training he underwent at his academy run by the Sports Authority of India in Bhubaneswar. Ajit, who has a sister and a younger brother said he would have worked like his father had it not been for the free boarding and training provided by the Sports Authority of India academy.
Ajit still helps his father, who also farms on his land, when he goes home. But now with the achievement at the games, he wishes to gift his father a house. "My father has been building houses for others while living in a thatched hut. I want to gift him a house, akin to one of those he has built," the youngster said.
Athletes from Odisha are proving their mettle in the games. Odisha has won a total of 35 medals which includes 13 gold, eight silver and 14 bronze.
The objective of the event is to provide a national-level platform to youth from tribal regions across the country, enabling them to gain recognition and opportunities for their sporting talent.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, on Wednesday visited the venues of the Khelo India Tribal Games. The Minister described the initiative as a transformative platform for tribal empowerment, grassroots talent identification and nation-building through sports.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse visited the venues of the 1st edition of Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 being held across Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja from March 25 to April 3, 2026, and described the initiative as a transformative…— PIB India (@PIB_India) April 1, 2026
The inaugural edition of Khelo India Tribal Games has brought together around 3,800 participants, including athletes, coaches and officials, across nine sports disciplines, including seven medal sports and two demonstration sports, with 106 gold medals at stake. The event mascot, 'Mor Veer', symbolises courage, pride and the valour of India’s more than 700 tribal communities.
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