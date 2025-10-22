ETV Bharat / state

Kites Featuring PM Modi, CM Yogi In High Demand At Jamghat Festival In Lucknow

This year, the markets are flooded with kites featuring politicians, including PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and popular events like Operation Sindoor. Messages like environment protection, pollution control, and GST relief on the kites have given the festival a contemporary touch.

On the occasion, several kite clubs and families gathered on rooftops to take part in kite-fighting with participants aiming to cut their opponent's kite string, creating a unique sense of excitement and joy. Kite-flying during Jamghat festival, celebrated on the second day of Diwali in Lucknow, is not just an entertainment, but an example of a century-old heritage and Ganga-Jamuni culture, where Hindus and Muslims come together to fly kites and exchange sweets.

Lucknow: A day after Diwali, Lucknow bustled with activity with its skyline dotted with kites of various shapes and colours as part of the Jamghat celebrations on Wednesday.

Guddu, a kite maker, said he made around 5,000 kites with pictures of Modi-Yogi and they were all sold out like hot cakes. This year, kites of Modi and Yogi are in huge demand, he said. The ban on Chinese manja has increased demand for Bareilly's indigenous kite strings, he added. The Traders' Association has appealed to shopkeepers not to sell Chinese manja, keeping in mind the safety of birds and people.

Deputy CM participated in a kite-flying event at Lohia Park (ETV Bharat)

During a kite-flying event held at Lohia Park in Chowk in Lucknow, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak flew a kite himself and won by cutting two kite strings. "This isn't just a game, it's an eye exercise and a cultural connection," Pathak said.

Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma said, "Tejaswi's (Yadav) kite has been cut in Bihar and NDA will form the government."

Kites featuring Modi and Yogi sell like hot cakes (ETV Bharat)

Seventy five-year-old Amarjeet Kaul, a local, said he has been flying kites for nearly 50 years and has won eight national awards. "Kite flying was once a festival of the rich but now it has become a festival for the masses. Mobile games may have diminished the interest, but the spirit of Jamghat remains the same. Nawabs of Awadh considered kite-flying not just a hobby but a symbol of honour and skill. The tails of the Nawabs' kites were adorned with gold and silver threads. If a kite got cut, poor people would catch it and sell it at high price," he said adding, every fluttering kite in Lucknow tells us that this city is not only of the Nawabs, but of elegance and love.

Kites featuring politicians are in high demand (ETV Bharat)

Nawab Masood Abdullah of illustrious Sheesh Mahal family recounts that in 1928, kites with "Simon Go Back" written on them were flown to protest the Simon Commission. Furthermore, in ancient times, lovers also used kites to send messages.

Kites depicting cartoon characters were sold (ETV Bharat)

Mukesh Mishra, another resident said he has been celebrating this festival since childhood. "Kite-flying is an addiction. It is our identity," he said.