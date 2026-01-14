ETV Bharat / state

Kite String Claims Man’s Life On NH-65 In Bidar; Police Warn Against Banned Manja

Bidar: A 48-year-old man died after a nylon kite string (manja) got entangled around his neck while he was riding a motorcycle in Karnataka’s Bidar, police officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place near Nirna Cross on National Highway 65, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Bombalagi village in Bidar taluk. According to the police, Kumar was riding his bike when the kite string, which he suddenly caught his neck, causing severe injuries. The incident led to heavy bleeding, and he fell onto the road. Kumar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, police added.

The deceased was employed as a lorry cleaner. The incident occurred when he was on his way to pick her daughter from a hostel. A case has been registered at the Manna Ekhkheli police station, and further investigation is underway.