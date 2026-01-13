Kite Festival And Sakranthi Celebrations Take Off In Hyderabad
The city has a centuries-old connection with the kite festival, and historians have penned down the interesting details of this festival in detail.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: It is festive time, and kite flying along with Sakranthi celebrations have started in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. The city of Hyderabad has a centuries-old connection with the kite festival. Historians have penned down the interesting details of this festival, mentioning finer details of the manufacturing and sale of kites to the competitions held in the grounds.
This festival received special recognition during the reign of the Sixth Nizam, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan. It is said that even rulers from other countries used to send greetings for this festival. Since the Qutb Shahi era, the kite festival has been celebrated annually in the city during the winter season. Back then, the festival was officially held at the Golconda Fort.
Historians have written in their works that in those days, competitions were held with kites made of paper and strings made from herbs. During the time of Mahbub Ali Khan, this festival gained more prominence. It is said that in 1883, letters and gifts were received from the kings ruling Indore and other regions on the occasion of this festival. Kite competitions were held, and prizes were awarded during the time.
'Celebrate the Sky' program will be held in the city from Tuesday as a part of the International Kite Festival. While many people travel to their hometowns for Sankranthi, those staying back in the city can participate in the annual Kite Festival being organised at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad from Tuesday to Thursday.
Around 40 international kite flyers from 19 countries will be participating in the event, along with 55 domestic flyers from 15 states. This year, a giant kite themed on Hanuman that is approximately 35 feet tall, will be a visual treat. Apart from the kites, stage performances will also be a special attraction. Telangana folk songs will enthral the audience while special LED kites will illuminate the sky in the evening.
"Since the time of the sixth Nizam, the kite festival has gained importance in Hyderabad. These celebrations were held to bring people of all religions together and foster an atmosphere of goodwill. Moreover, these celebrations hold a special place in Persian culture. Continuing this tradition, the kite festival was celebrated during the winter season, similar to Dasara and Diwali. People of all religions and members of the royal family would invariably participate,'" disclosed Professor Adapa Satyanarayana, a retired Professor of History at Osmania University.
A Hot Air Balloon Festival will follow the kite festival at the Parade Ground from January 16, 2026 to 18, 2026. Tickets for this can be booked on the BookMyShow app. A drone festival will be held simultaneously at Gachibowli Stadium on January 16, 2026 and 17, 2026.
Meanwhile, continuing to focus on promoting metropolitan tourism, the Tourism Department will be introducing helicopter services as a part of heli-tourism this time. Somasila and Srisailam areas will be a part of the initiative that will start from Hyderabad. The purpose is to get the tourists to experience the beauty of the Krishna River.
In addition to this, new boats will be introduced in Hussain Sagar along with the installation of a large observation wheel. In a bid to promote Telangana's culture and traditions, the state government is organising a Sweet Festival at the Parade Ground from Tuesday to Thursday, where several delicacies will be made available to the visitors in partnership with Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC). Around 1,200 dishes will be displayed at 60 stalls at the venue.
Dishes like Ariselu, Sakinalu and Murukulu will be special attractions this time. People from other states who have settled in the city will be introducing their native dishes. In addition to this, handloom and handicraft products from Telangana will be specially displayed at around 100 stalls this time.
