Kite Festival And Sakranthi Celebrations Take Off In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is festive time, and kite flying along with Sakranthi celebrations have started in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. The city of Hyderabad has a centuries-old connection with the kite festival. Historians have penned down the interesting details of this festival, mentioning finer details of the manufacturing and sale of kites to the competitions held in the grounds.

This festival received special recognition during the reign of the Sixth Nizam, Mir Mahbub Ali Khan. It is said that even rulers from other countries used to send greetings for this festival. Since the Qutb Shahi era, the kite festival has been celebrated annually in the city during the winter season. Back then, the festival was officially held at the Golconda Fort.

Historians have written in their works that in those days, competitions were held with kites made of paper and strings made from herbs. During the time of Mahbub Ali Khan, this festival gained more prominence. It is said that in 1883, letters and gifts were received from the kings ruling Indore and other regions on the occasion of this festival. Kite competitions were held, and prizes were awarded during the time.

'Celebrate the Sky' program will be held in the city from Tuesday as a part of the International Kite Festival. While many people travel to their hometowns for Sankranthi, those staying back in the city can participate in the annual Kite Festival being organised at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad from Tuesday to Thursday.

Around 40 international kite flyers from 19 countries will be participating in the event, along with 55 domestic flyers from 15 states. This year, a giant kite themed on Hanuman that is approximately 35 feet tall, will be a visual treat. Apart from the kites, stage performances will also be a special attraction. Telangana folk songs will enthral the audience while special LED kites will illuminate the sky in the evening.