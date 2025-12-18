ETV Bharat / state

KISS Murder: Eight Officials Held After Student Strangled To Death By 'Joker Gang'; CPC Seeks Report On Negligence

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested eight officials, including teachers, of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar in connection with the death of a tribal minor student, who was allegedly murdered inside the campus last week. Shockingly, authorities had initially projected it as natural death as a cover-up, police revealed.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening, Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Dutta Singh said the Class-9 student was murdered inside the KISS school campus, and the incident was initially projected as a natural death. He said the post-mortem report revealed that the child died due to strangulation.

"The child died at KISS on December 12. His family later filed a complaint alleging murder after noticing marks on his neck," Singh said. Based on the complaint, police first registered a zero FIR in Keonjhar, which was later transferred to Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar.

The Police Commissioner said the KISS authorities, without informing the local police, handed over the body to the family, claiming the student had died of a heart attack. "This was a serious lapse. After the post-mortem report showed neck injury marks, we registered a case on December 13 and began a detailed investigation," he said.

During questioning, police found that a group of students had formed a gang called 'Joker Gang'. Three students confessed to the crime, and they have been sent to juvenile home.

"After collecting all facts and evidence, it was clear that this was a murder case," Singh said. He added that eight KISS officials, including the additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a supervisor, were arrested.