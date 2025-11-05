ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out In Forest Area Of Kishtwar District

Jammu: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the forest area of Chatroo in the district of Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, and an exchange of fire is currently in progress.

Giving details, officials told ETV Bharat that acting on a specific input, a joint party of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police started a search operation in a forest area near Naidgam village of Chatroo area of the district, and a contact was established with the hiding terrorists.

"As per the available information, two to three terrorists are hiding in the forests and security forces have been after them for the past few months, but the terrorists kept giving a slip. The contact has been established and the exchange of firing is taking place," said an official. This is the first encounter in Jammu and Kashmir since the start of the month of November.

The Indian Army's 16th Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, launched the operation after receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the region.