ETV Bharat / state

Kishangarh Court Awards Life Sentence To Woman, Paramour For Killing Hubby

Kishangarh: The additional district judge court of Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 2021.

Judge Shalini Sharma sentenced Kiran (alias Dabli) and her lover, Arjun, under Sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 each. They were also awarded an additional sentence of seven years each for destroying evidence.

Public prosecutor Padamraj Saini said Ramswaroop's decomposing body was discovered inside a sack buried beneath a pile of stones outside a factory in the Silora Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) Industrial Area on January 4, 2021.