Kishangarh Court Awards Life Sentence To Woman, Paramour For Killing Hubby
Public prosecutor Padamraj Saini said the accused Kiran and her lover Arjun were caught in a compromising position by Ramswaroop, whose decomposed body was found.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST|
Updated : April 25, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Kishangarh: The additional district judge court of Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing her husband in 2021.
Judge Shalini Sharma sentenced Kiran (alias Dabli) and her lover, Arjun, under Sections 302 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 each. They were also awarded an additional sentence of seven years each for destroying evidence.
Public prosecutor Padamraj Saini said Ramswaroop's decomposing body was discovered inside a sack buried beneath a pile of stones outside a factory in the Silora Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) Industrial Area on January 4, 2021.
"His face had been blackened to conceal his identity. Police investigations revealed that Ramswaroop had caught his wife, Kiran, with her lover, Arjun, in a compromising situation. When he confronted them, the duo conspired to first strike him on the head and subsequently strangle him to death. Following the murder, Kiran fled to Dewas in Madhya Pradesh with Arjun and her children," he said.
Saiani said the court recommended that Ramswaroop's children be provided with appropriate compensation under the Rajasthan Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011. The judge issued directives to the District Legal Services Authority, Ajmer, to this effect, he added.
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