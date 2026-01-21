ETV Bharat / state

Kisanrao Hundiwale Murder Case: Ex-Cop Among 10 Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Akola

Kisanrao Hundiwale, a Gawali community leader, was brutally murdered in the Charity Commissioner's office in Akola city. The verdict of this case, which had created a stir in the political and social circle, was announced after seven years on Wednesday.

Police had filed a chargesheet against 15 people and investigations revealed that the retired SI was also involved in the brutal murder. The court sentenced 10 accused to life imprisonment and five were acquitted. It was proven in court that the accused had murdered Hundiwale by striking him on the head with a fire extinguisher at the Charity Commissioner's office. A ​​total of 22 witnesses testified in the case.

Currently, two accused are in judicial custody, and police said that the process of arresting the remaining eight accused is underway. Some women were charged with destroying evidence but due to lack of sufficient evidence, the court acquitted them.

The case dates back to 2019 when a dispute broke out between Hundiwale and retired SI Shriram Gawande regarding an educational institution, the case of which was ongoing at the Charity Commissioner's office. During this, Hundiwale was brutally beaten up with a fire extinguisher of the office. Hundiwale, who was seriously injured, later succumbed to his injuries. The trial had been on for the last seven years.