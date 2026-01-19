Kirti Azad Counters PM Modi On Infiltration, Questions Security Lapses In Delhi, Pahalgam Terror Attacks
At a rally in Singur on Sunday, PM Modi alleged the ruling TMC government protects and provides all facilities to infiltrators.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Durgapur: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of aiding infiltrators, a senior party leader questioned him on national security, counter-alleging safe passage to infiltrators for the sake of vote bank.
Trinamool MP from Burdwan-Durgapur constituency Kirti Azad on Monday took the Central government to task over the issue of national security. He even brought up the Delhi blast and the terrorist attacks in the Baisaran Valley of Kashmir to target the PM.
Addressing a rally in Singur in Hooghly district on Sunday, PM Modi attacked the TMC government on the issue of infiltration, accusing it of disrupting national security. He alleged that the government is protecting infiltrators for vote bank politics, obstructing border fencing work.
PM Modi had said, "Trinamool has helped these infiltrators to make fake papers only to shield their own vote bank. It is providing all kinds of facilities to the infiltrators. Facilities that the genuine residents of West Bengal are supposed to get are being given away to infiltrators to secure vote bank."
Responding to the Prime Minister's remarks, Azad later told at a meeting in Durgapur, "BJP is the biggest party of cheaters in the world. One person comes here and shouts 'infiltrators'. What nonsense! They have a government in Delhi, but just a few days ago, infiltrators entered there near the Red Fort and caused a blast, killing several people. How did the infiltrators enter there? Again in Kashmir, 26 people lost their lives as infiltrators entered a tourist spot. How did they enter? Before the elections in Bihar, they shouted 'infiltrators' but only 350 infiltrators were found, of which, 270 were residents of Nepal."
Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Kolkata had also trained his guns on the state government over the issue of infiltrator. He alleged that the ruling party had formed the government in the state on the votes of Bangladeshis. The ruling party leaders have been repeatedly challenging BJP leaders to cite the number of infiltrators in the state.
Azad said, "I was a three-time BJP MP and have served the party a lot. This Narendra Modi had once said, 'Nah Khayunga, Na Khane Dunga'. Today, Arun Jaitley is no longer among us. There was a corruption of Rs 400 crore in the Delhi Cricket Board. I went to Narendra Modi myself and told him about that corruption. He highlighted the corruption from the Union Ministry. But what happened? Corruption was covered up."
