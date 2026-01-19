ETV Bharat / state

Kirti Azad Counters PM Modi On Infiltration, Questions Security Lapses In Delhi, Pahalgam Terror Attacks

Durgapur: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of aiding infiltrators, a senior party leader questioned him on national security, counter-alleging safe passage to infiltrators for the sake of vote bank.

Trinamool MP from Burdwan-Durgapur constituency Kirti Azad on Monday took the Central government to task over the issue of national security. He even brought up the Delhi blast and the terrorist attacks in the Baisaran Valley of Kashmir to target the PM.

Addressing a rally in Singur in Hooghly district on Sunday, PM Modi attacked the TMC government on the issue of infiltration, accusing it of disrupting national security. He alleged that the government is protecting infiltrators for vote bank politics, obstructing border fencing work.

PM Modi had said, "Trinamool has helped these infiltrators to make fake papers only to shield their own vote bank. It is providing all kinds of facilities to the infiltrators. Facilities that the genuine residents of West Bengal are supposed to get are being given away to infiltrators to secure vote bank."