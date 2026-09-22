ETV Bharat / state

'Will Cooperation With Investigation': Kirti Azad Appears Before West Bengal CID In Extortion Case

Kolkata: Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday appeared before the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in connection with an alleged extortion case registered against him.

Speaking to reporters, Azad said, "We will cooperate with the investigation and place all the facts before the investigating officers.”

Azad, a member of the Indian team that won the Cricket World Cup in 1983, and now the MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur, arrived at the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan in south Kolkata armed with interim protection from coercive action, including arrest, granted by the Calcutta High Court on September 15.

The court had also instructed the CID to serve a notice at least seven days in advance before summoning Azad for interrogation.

The case stems from allegations by a businessman who claimed that he was summoned to Azad's bungalow in Durgapur on May 21, 2025, where one of the associates of the MP allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from him. The complainant alleged that he was threatened with the closure of his cooking gas business if he failed to pay the amount and claimed to possess an audio recording of the incident.

The court observed that the material placed before it did not prima facie provide a strong basis for the allegations and granted Azad protection from arrest for six months, while directing him to cooperate with the CID investigation.