'Will Cooperation With Investigation': Kirti Azad Appears Before West Bengal CID In Extortion Case
A businessman had lodged a case against Kirti Azad, alleging the MP's associate demanded Rs 15 lakh from him in May 2025, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Former cricketer and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday appeared before the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning in connection with an alleged extortion case registered against him.
Speaking to reporters, Azad said, "We will cooperate with the investigation and place all the facts before the investigating officers.”
Azad, a member of the Indian team that won the Cricket World Cup in 1983, and now the MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur, arrived at the CID headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan in south Kolkata armed with interim protection from coercive action, including arrest, granted by the Calcutta High Court on September 15.
The court had also instructed the CID to serve a notice at least seven days in advance before summoning Azad for interrogation.
The case stems from allegations by a businessman who claimed that he was summoned to Azad's bungalow in Durgapur on May 21, 2025, where one of the associates of the MP allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from him. The complainant alleged that he was threatened with the closure of his cooking gas business if he failed to pay the amount and claimed to possess an audio recording of the incident.
The court observed that the material placed before it did not prima facie provide a strong basis for the allegations and granted Azad protection from arrest for six months, while directing him to cooperate with the CID investigation.
Azad has maintained that he was not in Durgapur on the day of the alleged incident and that he had submitted his air travel records before the court to substantiate his claim.
On the other hand, Kirti's associate who allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from the complainant, is also under the scanner. The CID may seek to determine whether he leveraged his own identity or Azad's name to exert influence, and whether the MP was aware of his associate's actions beforehand. Whether Mondal was personally present when the money was demanded, or if attempts were made to influence the businessman by citing his presence or name, could also form part of the investigation.
Investigators are examining not only verbal statements but also audio recordings, phone conversations, messages, and other documents related to the allegations. Details regarding communications between the complainant and the accused, both before and after the incident, may be cross-checked. Information is also being sought regarding the existence of any CCTV footage or other records of the meeting at the bungalow.
Another question that could prove crucial to the investigation is why Rs 15 lakh was demanded. According to the allegations, there was a threat to shut down the complainant's business unit if the money was not paid. Consequently, the CID may examine whether the money was sought in exchange for government benefits, business permits, exercise of influence, or any other advantage.
In accordance with the court's directive, Azad currently enjoys protection against harsh measures, including arrest. However, this protection is conditional upon cooperation with the investigation.
Azad's appearance at Bhawani Bhawan on Tuesday serves both as compliance with the court's order and as a crucial step in CID's investigation.
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