ETV Bharat / state

Kiran Bedi Writes To Delhi High Court, Seeks Property Details Of Politicians, MCD Officials

New Delhi: India's first woman IPS officer and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has once again raised concerns about Delhi's administrative system and property management in the capital.

Bedi, who has been vocal about Delhi's Satya Niketan incident and recent systemic reforms, has now written an open online petition to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

She has sought the disclosure of property details belonging to current and former legislators, councillors and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials.

Bedi Raises Questions Over Property Ownership

Through her online petition, Bedi has drawn the court's attention to alleged nepotism and rule-breaking in Delhi.

Addressing the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, she asked, "Can the Delhi High Court direct current and former MLAs, councillors and MCD officials to disclose what properties they or their families own?"

Bedi alleged that several properties in Delhi raise suspicions of violations of laws and regulations in their operation and acquisition. She said that whether it involves illegal commercial construction or businesses operating in violation of rules, a long-standing culture of collusion is responsible.

The former IPS officer stressed that public representatives and administrative officials must ensure compliance with the law and prevent illegal construction in their respective areas.