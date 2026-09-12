Kiran Bedi Writes To Delhi High Court, Seeks Property Details Of Politicians, MCD Officials
The former IPS officer has questioned whether public representatives and civic officials can be directed to disclose assets held by themselves or their families.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India's first woman IPS officer and former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has once again raised concerns about Delhi's administrative system and property management in the capital.
Bedi, who has been vocal about Delhi's Satya Niketan incident and recent systemic reforms, has now written an open online petition to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.
She has sought the disclosure of property details belonging to current and former legislators, councillors and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials.
AN OPEN PRAYER ON LINE— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 11, 2026
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Honb’le Chief Justice of Delhi High Court#RegistrarDelhiHighCourt#ChiefJusticeDelhiHighCourt
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Can all currently elected and past #MLAs and #Corporators and #MCD officials be directed by the #DelhiHighCourt to declare the… pic.twitter.com/ek7WrjCvdP
Bedi Raises Questions Over Property Ownership
Through her online petition, Bedi has drawn the court's attention to alleged nepotism and rule-breaking in Delhi.
Addressing the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, she asked, "Can the Delhi High Court direct current and former MLAs, councillors and MCD officials to disclose what properties they or their families own?"
Bedi alleged that several properties in Delhi raise suspicions of violations of laws and regulations in their operation and acquisition. She said that whether it involves illegal commercial construction or businesses operating in violation of rules, a long-standing culture of collusion is responsible.
The former IPS officer stressed that public representatives and administrative officials must ensure compliance with the law and prevent illegal construction in their respective areas.
She said that if those responsible for enforcing these rules become involved in such cases, concerns about public safety and legality are bound to increase.
According to Bedi, people expect their representatives to act as guardians of the system, rather than exploit it.
Bedi has previously raised serious questions about how the administrative system functions. She said repeated tragedies and irregularities in Delhi stem primarily from major deficiencies in supervision and a lack of will to act.
As an example, she said that if even a single bag of sand or cement is kept outside someone's house, representatives of the concerned system may immediately see an opportunity for extortion. At the same time, major illegal constructions continue with officials turning a blind eye.
Bedi has described the failure to act on time, despite warnings, as an administrative failure. She has suggested that government departments should use technology to make inspection processes more transparent and identify who benefits from patterns of corruption.
Bedi Calls For A Unified Governance System
Bedi believes government machinery should not function as separate units working in isolation, but as an integrated "human body".
She said that just as the circulation of clean oxygen is necessary to keep the body healthy, governance requires transparency and accountability.
It remains to be seen how the Delhi High Court responds to the open online petition and whether it issues any significant direction on transparency regarding the properties of politicians and officials in the capital.
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