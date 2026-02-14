ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, One Injured In Car Crash On Jani Link Road In Kinnaur

Kinnaur: Four people were killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near Bhawa Nagar when a car (HP26B 8999) met with an accident on the Jani Link Road, police said.

According to officials, five people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the mishap. Four of them died on the spot, while one-person sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as: Himesh Kumar (19), son of Naresh Kumar, resident of Jani village, Post Office Ramni, Tehsil Nichar, Krishna (42), wife of Naresh Kumar, resident of Jani village, Post Office Ramni, Tehsil Nichar, Sushma (47), wife of Roshan Lal, resident of Gangre village, Tehsil Nichar and Inder Lal (30), son of Hari Lal, resident of Jani village, Post Office Ramni, Tehsil Nichar