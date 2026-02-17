ETV Bharat / state

Kingpin Of Counterfeit Currency Racket Held At Indo-Nepal Border In Madhubani

Police said that Abdul Inam alias Laden has been at large for a long time, and he had helped a Pakistani citizen, Mohammad Mastan, escape.

Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 17, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST

Madhubani: The kingpin of a counterfeit currency racket was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani, police said on Tuesday. Identified as Abdul Inam alias Laden, the accused has been evading police for some time and has criminal antecedents.

Acting on intelligence about a major counterfeit currency dealer absconding for a long time, teams from Basopatti and Nagar police stations jointly conducted a raid in the Kotwali Chowk locality and apprehended Laden from his home. Several cases were already registered against him.

Basopatti police station in-charge Vikas Kumar said the latest arrest is the fourth major police action in the counterfeit currency case. "The accused is believed to have helped Pakistani citizen Mohammad Mastan escape, making the matter even more serious," he added.

Kumar said Mastan managed to escape from India via Nepal and is still at large. An investigation revealed that he was running a counterfeit currency network. "The open Indo-Nepal border provides the perfect opportunity for such foreign smugglers to easily trespass and operate such rockets. Raids have been intensified to nab him," Kumar added.

Laden's arrest could hamper the supply chain of counterfeit currency not only in Madhubani but also in other districts of Bihar. Police believe this will disrupt the smuggling network, and further investigation may uncover a larger racket.

