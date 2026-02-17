ETV Bharat / state

Kingpin Of Counterfeit Currency Racket Held At Indo-Nepal Border In Madhubani

Madhubani: The kingpin of a counterfeit currency racket was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani, police said on Tuesday. Identified as Abdul Inam alias Laden, the accused has been evading police for some time and has criminal antecedents.

Acting on intelligence about a major counterfeit currency dealer absconding for a long time, teams from Basopatti and Nagar police stations jointly conducted a raid in the Kotwali Chowk locality and apprehended Laden from his home. Several cases were already registered against him.

Basopatti police station in-charge Vikas Kumar said the latest arrest is the fourth major police action in the counterfeit currency case. "The accused is believed to have helped Pakistani citizen Mohammad Mastan escape, making the matter even more serious," he added.