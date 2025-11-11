ETV Bharat / state

Kin Seek Govts' Intervention To Secure Swift Release of 5 Tamil Nadu Men Abducted in Mali

Thoothukudi: Anxious families of five men from Tamil Nadu abducted in Mali have sought immediate intervention of the government to secure their quick release.

The men — identified as Puthiyavan from Thoothukudi, Ponnudurai, Pechimuthu and Suresh and Isakki Raj from Tenkasi— were reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint on November 6 while working on a power tower installation project.

According to their family members, Puthivan from Kodiyankulam area next to Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district, Ponnudurai from Naraikinaru village and Pechimuthu from Kalabhai Patti area went to Mali in West Africa last March through an agent named Kodiyankulam Mariappan for tower construction work.

Their families came to know about the abduction through the agents who took them in the African country. Five days after they were abducted, the kin of the three kidnapped people from Thoothukudi gathered at the Thoothukudi District Collectorate seeking information on their whereabouts. They met Thoothukudi District Collector Ilam Bhagwat and requested measures for ensuring their swift and safe release.