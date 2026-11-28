ETV Bharat / state

Kin Of Bengali Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam Seeks To Purchase His Kolkata Abode For Memorial

Kolkata: The kin of Bengali poet Kazi Nazrul Islam has approached the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to purchase a residence in the city where he stayed as a tenant to decorate it as a memorial.

Mishti has informed Pandey that she intends to purchase the flat and intends to dedicate one room showcasing items used by her grandfather, while also using the space for literary and cultural activities.

Although Nazrul didn't own a permanent house in Kolkata, he lived in various rented houses and with acquaintances across the city for long periods from 1920 onwards. One such place was a 700-square-foot flat within a CIT housing complex on Christopher Road in the Tangra area, where he lived with his wife and two children.

"Kazi Nazrul Islam and his son, Kazi Sabyasachi, resided there. We grew up alongside this great man, though, as children, we did not fully grasp the stature of Kazi Nazrul Islam or Kazi Sabyasachi. That realisation came later. The Christopher Road flat was my grandfather's final residence in India. Bangabandhu [Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] personally visited the house to take him to Bangladesh, where a large house was arranged for him," said Mishti.

"It was my father's dream to do something with this flat, which is why we have come here. We wish to purchase the Christopher Road flat, curate it with belongings associated with my grandfather's memory, and host an annual event in his honour," she added.

It is worth noting that Nazrul's poetry collection, Agnibeena, was published while he was living in the very house. Rabin Mukherjee, president of the organisation Agnibeena, said, "Many eminent individuals — including writers and artists — visited this house. The family intends to acquire the flat and dedicate one room to housing the furniture and personal belongings of Nazrul. Another room will be used for hosting cultural events."