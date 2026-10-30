ETV Bharat / state

KIMS Saveera Hospital Doubles Capacity To 500 Beds In Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur

The expanded facility will be formally inaugurated on November 1, 2026 ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals Group) has expanded KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, increasing its capacity from 250 to 500 beds. With this expansion, the Group’s total bed capacity has reached 9,117, strengthening its healthcare network across the Rayalaseema region.

The multi-crore expansion includes a comprehensive oncology block equipped with an Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator, digital PET-CT, brachytherapy facilities and other diagnostic equipment. The hospital has also added a dedicated Cuddles Mother & Child Block with neonatal intensive care facilities.