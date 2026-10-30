KIMS Saveera Hospital Doubles Capacity To 500 Beds In Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur
The hospital has also added a dedicated Cuddles Mother & Child Block with neonatal intensive care facilities.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS Hospitals Group) has expanded KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, increasing its capacity from 250 to 500 beds. With this expansion, the Group’s total bed capacity has reached 9,117, strengthening its healthcare network across the Rayalaseema region.
The multi-crore expansion includes a comprehensive oncology block equipped with an Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator, digital PET-CT, brachytherapy facilities and other diagnostic equipment. The hospital has also added a dedicated Cuddles Mother & Child Block with neonatal intensive care facilities.
The expanded facility will be formally inaugurated on November 1, 2026, in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Sri Satya Kumar Yadav, and Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Sri Payyavula Keshav.
Commenting on the expansion, Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of KIMS Hospitals Group, said the development marked an important milestone in the Group’s regional growth strategy.
“By increasing capacity and strengthening specialised oncology and mother-and-child services, we aim to bring advanced healthcare closer to communities across Rayalaseema,” he said.
As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the hospital will also distribute 200 DRIISTI AI-powered smart glasses to visually impaired beneficiaries in Anantapur district. The devices have been developed by the KIMS Foundation & Research Centre in collaboration with Achala Health Services.
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