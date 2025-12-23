ETV Bharat / state

KIMS Quick to Adopt Global Medical Innovations, Says Dr Bhaskar Rao At Spine Robot Launch

Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals CMD Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday said the hospital group follows a practice of quickly adopting new medical innovations from across the nation or world to improve patient care.

Speaking at the launch of a ‘Spine Robot’ at an event held at a city hotel in Telangana’s Hyderabad, he said spinal surgeries require extreme precision, and no hospital in the Telugu states had so far used robotic technology for this purpose. He said the introduction of the spine robot marks the beginning of a new era in spinal surgeries in the region.

Spine robot launch in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Subsequently, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head of the Neurosurgery Department at the Hospital, Dr Manas Kumar Panigrahi, said that this Spine Robot, manufactured by the American company Medtronic, will be available at the KIMS hospital in Kondapur. He explained that a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan is taken during the operation and sent to the robot. He stated that this method allows for surgery with 99.9 per cent accuracy. Dr Panigrahi explained that they instruct the robot in advance on how much to cut to implant the screw in the patient. This prevents problems such as nerve damage during the operation. As a result, patients recover 100 per cent faster, he said.