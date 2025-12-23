KIMS Quick to Adopt Global Medical Innovations, Says Dr Bhaskar Rao At Spine Robot Launch
The US-made robotic system is expected to enable highly accurate spine surgeries and faster recovery for patients in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals CMD Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday said the hospital group follows a practice of quickly adopting new medical innovations from across the nation or world to improve patient care.
Speaking at the launch of a ‘Spine Robot’ at an event held at a city hotel in Telangana’s Hyderabad, he said spinal surgeries require extreme precision, and no hospital in the Telugu states had so far used robotic technology for this purpose. He said the introduction of the spine robot marks the beginning of a new era in spinal surgeries in the region.
Subsequently, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head of the Neurosurgery Department at the Hospital, Dr Manas Kumar Panigrahi, said that this Spine Robot, manufactured by the American company Medtronic, will be available at the KIMS hospital in Kondapur. He explained that a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan is taken during the operation and sent to the robot. He stated that this method allows for surgery with 99.9 per cent accuracy. Dr Panigrahi explained that they instruct the robot in advance on how much to cut to implant the screw in the patient. This prevents problems such as nerve damage during the operation. As a result, patients recover 100 per cent faster, he said.
Dr A V Gurava Reddy, MD and Chief Joint Replacement Surgeon at KIMS Sunshine Hospital, stated that while they previously achieved complete accuracy by using robots for knee replacements and other operations, KIMS Hospital has now created a new history by introducing them in spinal surgeries as well.
Dr K Srikrishna Chaitanya, Consultant Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeon at KIMS Kondapur Hospital, said that with the advent of robotic surgery, it is possible to perform operations with great precision, especially in children with spinal problems or scoliosis. He explained that 100 per cent accuracy is essential when performing such surgeries on children, and that this is definitely possible with the robot.
"The use of robots for spine surgery is currently limited to only four or five places in our country. Moreover, it is not available anywhere in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh. We are pleased to announce that by introducing this surgical robot for the first time at KIMS Kondapur hospital, we will be able to provide the highest level of medical care to our patients," said BV Savithri Sastry, Consultant Neurosurgeon at KIMS Hospital.
Speaking at the event, Dr Soumyajit Basu, Head of the Spine Surgery Department and Director of the Spine Fellowships Program at Kothari Medical Centre, Kolkata, also congratulated the KIMS hospital management for introducing such state-of-the-art technology to the Telugu states.
