ETV Bharat / state

KIMS Kondapur Removes Rare Tumour In A High-Risk 10-Hour Surgery

The patient got complete relief from the symptoms that had troubled her for years after the surgery held at KIMS Kondapur ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The surgical gastroenterology team at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals, Kondapur, has successfully removed a rare and highly complex functioning paraganglioma from a woman who had been suffering from debilitating symptoms for nearly eight years.

The patient was treated at several prestigious institutes in North and South India. Twice, surgery was attempted and abandoned due to difficulties. She was taking four medicines to control her blood pressure because of the hormones secreted. In addition to a critical location, handling of the tumour has to be done very carefully to avoid sudden hormonal spikes during surgery.

The intricate 10-hour surgery involved advanced vascular reconstruction techniques to safely remove the tumour while preserving blood supply to vital organs.

Sharing details of the case, Dr Ravula Phani Krishna, Senior Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist and HPB (Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary) surgeon, said, “The patient was diagnosed with a functioning paraganglioma, an uncommon neuroendocrine tumour that secretes excessive catecholamine hormones. The hormonal activity had resulted in uncontrolled hypertension, recurrent infections, and dizziness and significantly affected her quality of life."

The case was particularly challenging because the tumour was located behind the pancreas and had encased several major blood vessels, including the celiac trunk, superior mesenteric artery (SMA), portal vein and the aorta, which supply blood to the liver, intestines and lower limbs. Owing to the high surgical risk associated with involvement of these critical vessels, the patient had previously been turned down by several leading hospitals.

After a detailed multidisciplinary evaluation at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, the surgical team decided to proceed with the operation using vascular reconstruction techniques routinely employed in complex liver transplant procedures. During the 10-hour surgery, the tumour was completely removed, and the affected blood vessels were meticulously reconstructed to restore normal blood flow to the vital organs.