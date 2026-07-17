KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, Restores Vision Function In Six-Year-Old With Complex Eyelid Reconstruction
Three-hour-long microsurgical procedure successfully repairs rare paediatric canalicular injury
Published : July 17, 2026 at 6:01 PM IST
Kurnool: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, successfully restored the eyelid anatomy and tear drainage function of a six-year-old girl after performing a complex three-hour microsurgical reconstruction following a severe eye injury sustained in a domestic accident.
Dr Navya Kothacheruvu, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, said the child, Divisha, a resident of Kurnool, was brought to the hospital after she sustained a deep injury around her right eye when she accidentally fell onto a gate while playing at home.
Clinical examination revealed extensive lacerations involving both the upper and lower eyelids, along with complete transection of the lower canaliculus, a delicate tear drainage channel essential for normal lacrimal drainage.
Dr Navya said such injuries are relatively uncommon in children and require immediate surgical intervention, as delayed treatment may result in chronic watering of the eye, eyelid deformity and long-term functional impairment.
She explained that pediatric canalicular reconstruction is particularly challenging because of the extremely small calibre of the lacrimal drainage system and the delicate surrounding tissues, requiring meticulous microsurgical precision.
The child underwent emergency surgery under loupe magnification using specialised microsurgical instruments. During the nearly three-hour procedure, the transected lower canaliculus was identified and reconstructed with an Intracath stent to maintain the patency of the tear drainage system.
Microsurgical canalicular anastomosis was performed using fine 8-0 nylon sutures, followed by meticulous multilayered repair of the eyelid to restore both function and cosmetic appearance.
"The small size of the lacrimal drainage system in children makes this procedure technically demanding. However, timely intervention and meticulous microsurgical repair helped achieve an excellent functional and aesthetic outcome," Dr. Navya said.
The child's postoperative recovery was uneventful, with complete restoration of normal eyelid anatomy and lacrimal drainage. She was discharged in stable condition without any complications.
Dr Navya advised parents not to ignore injuries involving the inner corner of the eyelid, as damage to the tear drainage system can easily be missed.
Prompt referral to a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with expertise in microsurgery, she said, can prevent lifelong complications and ensure optimal functional and cosmetic recovery.
KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, said the successful outcome highlights the importance of early diagnosis, timely surgical intervention and advanced microsurgical expertise in managing complex pediatric eyelid injuries.
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