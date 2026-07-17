ETV Bharat / state

KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, Restores Vision Function In Six-Year-Old With Complex Eyelid Reconstruction

KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, said the successful outcome highlights the importance of early diagnosis, timely surgical intervention and advanced microsurgical expertise in managing complex pediatric eyelid injuries. ( ETV Bharat )

Kurnool: Doctors at KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, successfully restored the eyelid anatomy and tear drainage function of a six-year-old girl after performing a complex three-hour microsurgical reconstruction following a severe eye injury sustained in a domestic accident.

Dr Navya Kothacheruvu, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, said the child, Divisha, a resident of Kurnool, was brought to the hospital after she sustained a deep injury around her right eye when she accidentally fell onto a gate while playing at home.

Clinical examination revealed extensive lacerations involving both the upper and lower eyelids, along with complete transection of the lower canaliculus, a delicate tear drainage channel essential for normal lacrimal drainage.

Dr Navya said such injuries are relatively uncommon in children and require immediate surgical intervention, as delayed treatment may result in chronic watering of the eye, eyelid deformity and long-term functional impairment.

She explained that pediatric canalicular reconstruction is particularly challenging because of the extremely small calibre of the lacrimal drainage system and the delicate surrounding tissues, requiring meticulous microsurgical precision.

The child underwent emergency surgery under loupe magnification using specialised microsurgical instruments. During the nearly three-hour procedure, the transected lower canaliculus was identified and reconstructed with an Intracath stent to maintain the patency of the tear drainage system.