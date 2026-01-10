KIMS Hospitals Launches Telangana's First Total Laboratory Automation Systemv In Secunderabad Facility
The TLA facility was inaugurated at the 2nd Floor Laboratory, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, in the presence of the Group's senior leadership and medical professionals.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals on Saturday inaugurated Total Laboratory Automation (TLA) system at its Secunderabad facility, marking a significant milestone in diagnostic excellence. This advanced automation setup is the first of its kind in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, stated officials of KIMS Hospitals in a statement.
Explaining the clinical and operational impact of the new system, Dr. Radhika Chowdary, Chief of Laboratory Medicine, and Dr. Mohammad Moinuddin, Consultant Biochemist, stated that TLA significantly enhances "diagnostic accuracy by reducing manual intervention, minimizing pre-analytical and analytical errors, improving biosafety, and ensuring faster turnaround times."
They added that the seamless integration of workflows and transition toward advanced dry chemistry technologies supports consistent quality, efficient resource utilization, and timely clinical decision-making, ultimately improving patient outcomes.
According to the Hospital management, the newly inaugurated TLA system offers key advantages including reduced turnaround time for routine and emergency investigations, improved result consistency, enhanced patient safety, and the capacity to efficiently manage high diagnostic volumes.
The TLA facility was inaugurated at the 2nd Floor Laboratory, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, in the presence of senior leadership and medical professionals. The event was attended by Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, KIMS Group of Hospitals, as the Chief Guest, and Dr. Sambit Sahu, Medical Director, KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad.
