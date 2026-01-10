ETV Bharat / state

KIMS Hospitals Launches Telangana's First Total Laboratory Automation Systemv In Secunderabad Facility

Hyderabad: KIMS Hospitals on Saturday inaugurated Total Laboratory Automation (TLA) system at its Secunderabad facility, marking a significant milestone in diagnostic excellence. This advanced automation setup is the first of its kind in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, stated officials of KIMS Hospitals in a statement.

Explaining the clinical and operational impact of the new system, Dr. Radhika Chowdary, Chief of Laboratory Medicine, and Dr. Mohammad Moinuddin, Consultant Biochemist, stated that TLA significantly enhances "diagnostic accuracy by reducing manual intervention, minimizing pre-analytical and analytical errors, improving biosafety, and ensuring faster turnaround times."