KIMS Hospitals Launches Globally Recognised Fellowship In Sports Injuries & Arthroscopy
It has been designed to bridge the gap between general orthopaedic training and the highly specialised skills required to treat athletes and physically active individuals.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a significant milestone in orthopaedic education and sports medicine, KIMS Hospitals has launched the first internationally recognised fellowship program in Sports Injuries and Arthroscopy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
This prestigious fellowship has been designed to bridge the gap between general orthopaedic training and the highly specialised skills required to treat athletes and physically active individuals. With the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, the need for advanced training in sports medicine has become increasingly important.
Arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique, requires precision and expertise in working within small joint spaces using advanced instruments and fibre-optic cameras. Procedures such as ACL reconstruction, labral repair, and cartilage restoration demand a high level of accuracy and skill. This fellowship aims to equip doctors with comprehensive training in these advanced procedures.
The program offers specialised training in reconstructive arthroscopy of the knee, shoulder, and hip, along with sports medicine and joint preservation surgeries. It combines hands-on surgical experience with structured academic learning, focusing on surgical precision, injury assessment, rehabilitation protocols, and evidence-based medical practices.
A key highlight of this fellowship is its integrated approach, combining surgical expertise with research and patient-centric care. It also aims to enhance doctors' understanding of sports-specific movements and injury patterns, enabling them to diagnose even subtle or complex injuries more effectively.
"KIMS Hospitals has consistently prioritised the development of Centres of Excellence, focusing not only on delivering superior clinical outcomes but also on nurturing skilled specialists. The international recognition of this fellowship reflects the institution's commitment to clinical excellence and adherence to global standards," it said in a statement.
The fellowship is led by Dr RA Poornachandra Tejaswi, director and head of Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine. Under his leadership, the program is set to become a benchmark in advanced orthopaedic training in the country.
Dr Tejaswi said the fellowship would significantly enhance the quality of sports injury management in the region by training doctors in advanced arthroscopic techniques.
With this initiative, KIMS Hospitals is strengthening its leadership in advanced medical education and specialised surgical care, and setting new national benchmarks, he added.
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