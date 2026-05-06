ETV Bharat / state

KIMS Hospitals Launches Globally Recognised Fellowship In Sports Injuries & Arthroscopy

Hyderabad: In a significant milestone in orthopaedic education and sports medicine, KIMS Hospitals has launched the first internationally recognised fellowship program in Sports Injuries and Arthroscopy in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This prestigious fellowship has been designed to bridge the gap between general orthopaedic training and the highly specialised skills required to treat athletes and physically active individuals. With the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, the need for advanced training in sports medicine has become increasingly important.

Arthroscopy, a minimally invasive surgical technique, requires precision and expertise in working within small joint spaces using advanced instruments and fibre-optic cameras. Procedures such as ACL reconstruction, labral repair, and cartilage restoration demand a high level of accuracy and skill. This fellowship aims to equip doctors with comprehensive training in these advanced procedures.

The program offers specialised training in reconstructive arthroscopy of the knee, shoulder, and hip, along with sports medicine and joint preservation surgeries. It combines hands-on surgical experience with structured academic learning, focusing on surgical precision, injury assessment, rehabilitation protocols, and evidence-based medical practices.

A key highlight of this fellowship is its integrated approach, combining surgical expertise with research and patient-centric care. It also aims to enhance doctors' understanding of sports-specific movements and injury patterns, enabling them to diagnose even subtle or complex injuries more effectively.