ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Doctors Save 10-Year-Old Boy With Rare Spinal Cancer Through Robotic Surgery

Hyderabad: Doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals in Telangana's Kondapur have successfully treated a 10-year-old boy suffering from a rare form of spinal cancer through an advanced robotic-assisted spine surgery, hospital officials said on Friday.

Consultant Spine Surgeon Dr Krishna Chaitanya explained that the boy from Hyderabad had initially complained of severe abdominal pain and lower back pain. After preliminary consultations at local clinics failed to establish a diagnosis, he was referred to KIMS Hospitals for detailed evaluation.

Detailed clinical and radiological investigations, including a fluorodeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography (FDG-PET) scan, revealed significant thinning of one of the spinal bones, raising suspicion of a rare bone disorder. Subsequent tissue analysis showed cancerous changes. Advanced diagnostic tests later confirmed the condition as Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer commonly seen in children and adolescents.

Under the supervision of the oncology team, the child first underwent two cycles of chemotherapy and responded positively to the treatment, doctors said. Following chemotherapy, doctors performed a complex robotic-guided L4 vertebra en-bloc excision and spinal fixation surgery.

Dr Krishna Chaitanya said robotic technology enabled precise pre-surgical planning, accurate placement of pedicle screws even in abnormal anatomical structures, and controlled surgical cuts for complete tumour removal.