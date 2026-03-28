Two Killed, Two Injured In Explosion In Assam's Jorhat
The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Noor Mohammad and eight-year-old Naina Begum.
By PTI
Published : March 28, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Jorhat: Two persons, including a minor, were killed and two others critically injured in an explosion in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.
The explosion took place at the rented house of a scrap dealer in Rajamaidam New Colony of the town, killing two persons on the spot, Jorhat Senior Superintendent of Police Shubrajit Borah said.
The injured were admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.
The cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained, and a forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence, the SSP said.
Six persons have been picked up for interrogation, and investigations are on, he added.
The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Noor Mohammad and eight-year-old Naina Begum.