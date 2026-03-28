ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Two Injured In Explosion In Assam's Jorhat

Jorhat: Two persons, including a minor, were killed and two others critically injured in an explosion in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, police said.

The explosion took place at the rented house of a scrap dealer in Rajamaidam New Colony of the town, killing two persons on the spot, Jorhat Senior Superintendent of Police Shubrajit Borah said.

The injured were admitted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.