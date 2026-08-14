ETV Bharat / state

Kilambakkam Railway Station: What’s New And When Will It Be Fully Ready? Railways Explain

Shailendra Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division, at the DRM’s Office in Park Town, Chennai on Friday. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The much-awaited Kilambakkam railway station, being developed to provide rail connectivity to the new Kilambakkam mofussil bus terminus, is expected to see its remaining railway-side works completed by October 2026, railway officials said.

The update came during a media briefing chaired by Shailendra Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division, at the DRM’s Office in Park Town on Friday. Senior railway officials, including Additional Divisional Railway Manager I Senthil Kumar, also participated in the briefing.

The Tamil Nadu government, through the CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority), has deposited ₹20.82 crore with the Railways for the creation of the new halt station at Kilambakkam.

What will the new station have?

According to railway officials, Platform 1 has been completed, while work on Platforms 2 and 3 is nearing completion. A temporary booking office and toilet block have already been provided on Platform 1.

A major feature of the station will be a skywalk connecting the railway station with the Kilambakkam bus terminus. The skywalk is being executed by the CMDA.

Railway and State government authorities are currently coordinating the launching of the skywalk girders and the provision of additional passenger amenities. Officials said the arrangements for launching the girders have been discussed and resolved.

The remaining works within the railway premises are expected to be completed by October, subject to the completion of the skywalk works on Platforms 2 and 3 by the CMDA.

The station is expected to provide an important rail link to passengers using the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, particularly as the area witnesses rapid urbanisation and increased movement of passengers.

Chennai Division Crosses ₹5,000-Crore Earnings Mark

The Kilambakkam project was highlighted as part of a larger review of infrastructure and operational achievements of Chennai Division.

The division crossed the ₹5,000-crore earnings mark for the first time, recording total earnings of ₹5,038.30 crore in 2025-26, an increase of 9.26% over the previous year.

The division handled 432.98 million passengers during the year and recorded freight loading of 11.33 million tonnes, a growth of 6.20%.

Despite heavy traffic, Mail and Express trains recorded a punctuality rate of 87.04%. The division also operated 3,559 special trains and attached 1,557 additional coaches during periods of heavy passenger demand.

Passenger-oriented initiatives highlighted at the briefing included Book Vending Machines, M-UTS Sahayaks and a battery-operated car at Chengalpattu.