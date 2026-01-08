ETV Bharat / state

In Separate Incidents, Kidney Transplant Patient, Youth Die By Suicide At Rajasthan Hospitals, Triggers Panic

Jaipur/Dausa: Two separate suicide incidents have been reported from government hospitals in Rajasthan, within hours of each other, triggering panic and prompting police investigations.

The cases, reported from Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital and Dausa District Hospital, have raised concerns over patient well-being and hospital security.

Jaipur: Kidney Transplant Patient Dies By Suicide At SMS Hospital

A patient undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur died by suicide on Thursday, creating panic in the hospital premises. The deceased, identified as Hansraj, was a resident of Tonk district and had undergone a kidney transplant around two months ago. Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dr Dhananjay Agrawal from the Super Speciality Block said the transplant surgery had been successful, but the patient later developed an infection, following which he was readmitted. During treatment, the patient attempted suicide. He was rushed to the emergency ward, where doctors declared him dead.

According to SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari, the hospital authorities and police reached the spot immediately after the incident. He said the patient may have been under depression due to post-transplant complications.

The body has been kept in the mortuary, and an internal inquiry has also been ordered. However, treating doctors reported no unusual behavioural changes and that the patient was showing signs of recovery.

Dausa: Youth Found Dead In Surgical Ward Toilet