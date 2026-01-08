In Separate Incidents, Kidney Transplant Patient, Youth Die By Suicide At Rajasthan Hospitals, Triggers Panic
An unidentified youth died by suicide at Dausa District Hospital, while a kidney transplant patient died at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital; police probes are underway.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Jaipur/Dausa: Two separate suicide incidents have been reported from government hospitals in Rajasthan, within hours of each other, triggering panic and prompting police investigations.
The cases, reported from Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital and Dausa District Hospital, have raised concerns over patient well-being and hospital security.
Jaipur: Kidney Transplant Patient Dies By Suicide At SMS Hospital
A patient undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur died by suicide on Thursday, creating panic in the hospital premises. The deceased, identified as Hansraj, was a resident of Tonk district and had undergone a kidney transplant around two months ago. Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Dr Dhananjay Agrawal from the Super Speciality Block said the transplant surgery had been successful, but the patient later developed an infection, following which he was readmitted. During treatment, the patient attempted suicide. He was rushed to the emergency ward, where doctors declared him dead.
According to SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari, the hospital authorities and police reached the spot immediately after the incident. He said the patient may have been under depression due to post-transplant complications.
The body has been kept in the mortuary, and an internal inquiry has also been ordered. However, treating doctors reported no unusual behavioural changes and that the patient was showing signs of recovery.
Dausa: Youth Found Dead In Surgical Ward Toilet
In a separate incident, an unidentified youth was found dead inside the surgical ward toilet of Dausa District Hospital on Thursday, triggering chaos in the hospital.
According to initial information, the youth allegedly died by suicide inside the women’s toilet of the surgical ward. The incident came to attention after nursing staff noticed continuous water flowing from a tap. Nursing in-charge Dinesh Bairwa went to check the bathroom and found the youth deceased.
Kotwali SHO Bhagwan Sahay said the case appears to be a suicide, though the exact reason is yet to be established. The deceased has been identified as Ramavatar Meena, a resident of the Paparda police station area.
Following the nursing in-charge’s alert, police reached the hospital, inspected the spot and shifted the body to the emergency ward, where doctors declared him dead. Senior officers, including DSP Dharmendra Sharma, along with police from multiple stations, were deployed at the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.
The episode sparked concern and speculation among patients and attendants, with questions about how the youth entered the surgical ward and whether he was a patient, an attendant, or an outsider. Police are continuing their investigation in both cases.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
