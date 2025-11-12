Kidney Racket Surfaces In Andhra Pradesh After Woman Donor Dies On Operation Table
Police have detained two alleged brokers, who allegedly connived with the hospital staff to entice gullible donors for organ donation.
Madanapalle: A shocking kidney racket has come to light in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle after a woman donor died during a secret organ transplant surgery at a private hospital. The victim from Visakhapatnam, had reportedly agreed to donate her kidney to a man of Goa for Rs 8 lakh.
According to police, Padma and Satya, both residents of Visakhapatnam, acted as middlemen in the deal. The surgery was reportedly conducted at Global Hospital, Madanapalle, and the organ was meant to be sent to the recipient in Goa. However, tragedy struck when Yamuna suffered a seizure during surgery on November 9 and died on the operating table, police said.
According to the police, when the woman's husband, who was in Visakhapatnam, was informed of her death, he immediately traveled to Tirupati. By then, the body had already been moved secretly in an ambulance from Madanapalle. When he confronted the intermediaries Padma and Satya and demanded to see his wife’s body, a heated argument broke out. He then dialed 112 and filed a police complaint. The Tirupati East Police reached the spot, detained the accused, and handed them over to Madanapalle Second Town Police for further investigation. Padma from Gajuwaka is said to be the key broker in this network.
The police have since confirmed that the incident took place at Global Hospital and have taken several hospital staff members into custody for questioning. It is learnt that Dr. Svasthavi, the hospital’s manager, works as a doctor at the dialysis center of the Madanapalle Government Hospital. The dialysis center, located in Balarangadi, has also been seized by the police.
Investigators are probing how Global Hospital came into contact with brokers from Visakhapatnam, and how long this illegal kidney trade network has been operating. Notably, hospital manager Dr. Svasthavi is the daughter-in-law of Dr. Anjaneyulu, the District Government Hospitals Coordination Officer, whose possible role is also being examined.
Second Town CI Raja Reddy said a thorough investigation is underway, and full details will be revealed soon.
This is not the first such incident. Two years ago, a driver from Vambe Colony in Madhuravada was promised Rs 8.5 lakh for his kidney. The organ was removed at a clinic in Pendurthi, but he was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh. His health deteriorated later, and he revealed the scam to the police.
In another case, a youth from the same colony was offered Rs 1 lakh and a motorbike for his kidney, while a woman was lured with Rs 4 lakh. Last July, a private nephrologist in Dwarka Station Limits was accused of agreeing to a Rs 27 lakh deal but failing to provide the kidney, leading the victims to file police complaints.
