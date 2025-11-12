ETV Bharat / state

Kidney Racket Surfaces In Andhra Pradesh After Woman Donor Dies On Operation Table

Madanapalle: A shocking kidney racket has come to light in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle after a woman donor died during a secret organ transplant surgery at a private hospital. The victim from Visakhapatnam, had reportedly agreed to donate her kidney to a man of Goa for Rs 8 lakh.

According to police, Padma and Satya, both residents of Visakhapatnam, acted as middlemen in the deal. The surgery was reportedly conducted at Global Hospital, Madanapalle, and the organ was meant to be sent to the recipient in Goa. However, tragedy struck when Yamuna suffered a seizure during surgery on November 9 and died on the operating table, police said.

According to the police, when the woman's husband, who was in Visakhapatnam, was informed of her death, he immediately traveled to Tirupati. By then, the body had already been moved secretly in an ambulance from Madanapalle. When he confronted the intermediaries Padma and Satya and demanded to see his wife’s body, a heated argument broke out. He then dialed 112 and filed a police complaint. The Tirupati East Police reached the spot, detained the accused, and handed them over to Madanapalle Second Town Police for further investigation. Padma from Gajuwaka is said to be the key broker in this network.

The police have since confirmed that the incident took place at Global Hospital and have taken several hospital staff members into custody for questioning. It is learnt that Dr. Svasthavi, the hospital’s manager, works as a doctor at the dialysis center of the Madanapalle Government Hospital. The dialysis center, located in Balarangadi, has also been seized by the police.