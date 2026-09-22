ETV Bharat / state

Kidnapping Accused Dies By Suicide In Police Station In UP's Pratapgarh; SHO Among 2 Cops Suspended

Pratapgarh: A 22-year-old man accused in a kidnapping case allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a toilet on the Kotwali Patti police station premises here on Monday, police said. Taking a serious view of the matter, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar has suspended SHO Anand Pal Singh and sub-inspector Omkar Singh, officials said, adding that the district magistrate has recommended a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

The accused, identified as Arjun, a resident of Molanapur village, was brought to the police station in connection with a kidnapping case registered on August 17, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said the woman who was allegedly kidnapped was recovered, and legal proceedings were underway when the incident took place.

"While legal proceedings were being carried out after the recovery of the kidnapped woman, Arjun went to the toilet on the police station premises on the pretext of relieving himself," Kumar said. Police personnel, after noticing that Arjun did not return, went to check on him and found him hanging inside the toilet, the ASP said.