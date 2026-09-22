Kidnapping Accused Dies By Suicide In Police Station In UP's Pratapgarh; SHO Among 2 Cops Suspended
The accused, identified as Arjun, was brought to the police station in connection with a kidnapping case registered on August 17.
By PTI
Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST
Pratapgarh: A 22-year-old man accused in a kidnapping case allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a toilet on the Kotwali Patti police station premises here on Monday, police said. Taking a serious view of the matter, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar has suspended SHO Anand Pal Singh and sub-inspector Omkar Singh, officials said, adding that the district magistrate has recommended a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
The accused, identified as Arjun, a resident of Molanapur village, was brought to the police station in connection with a kidnapping case registered on August 17, they said. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Alok Kumar said the woman who was allegedly kidnapped was recovered, and legal proceedings were underway when the incident took place.
"While legal proceedings were being carried out after the recovery of the kidnapped woman, Arjun went to the toilet on the police station premises on the pretext of relieving himself," Kumar said. Police personnel, after noticing that Arjun did not return, went to check on him and found him hanging inside the toilet, the ASP said.
He was immediately brought down and taken to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead, Kumar said. The body has been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway, he said. Dr Ashutosh Singh at the emergency ward of the medical college said Arjun was brought dead to the facility at around 12:55 pm.
"His death was confirmed after he was brought to the emergency department," Singh said. The police are conducting further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
ASP Kumar said that the SP, while treating the incident seriously, ordered the immediate suspension of SHO Anand Pal Singh and sub-inspector Omkar Singh after finding them prima facie guilty in the case and directed that departmental proceedings be initiated against them.
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