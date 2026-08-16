Kidnapped Odisha Businessman Rescued Within 24 Hours, Mastermind Arrested
Odisha Police rescued the businessman from Bhubaneswar and arrested the suspected mastermind from Kantamal.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Balangir: Odisha Police rescued a businessman who was allegedly kidnapped within 24 hours of receiving a complaint and arrested the suspected mastermind in connection with the case. The victim, identified as Narendra Kumar Sahu, a known hotel and land businessman from Balangir, had gone missing after leaving his home on Friday. His family later approached the police after failing to trace him.
Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation using the IT cell, mobile location tracking and CCTV footage. The police also tracked the movement of the victim’s vehicle and the vehicle allegedly used by the accused.
Based on the investigation, a special team traced Narendra Sahu to the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, where he was rescued on Saturday evening. Police said the businessman had allegedly been assaulted and subjected to physical torture during the incident.
Police have arrested the alleged mastermind from Kantamal. However, several other accused involved in the kidnapping are still absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.
Balangir Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhilash G said a special team was formed immediately after the kidnapping complaint was received and the businessman was rescued within 24 hours. He said the motive behind the kidnapping is yet to be fully established, although preliminary investigation points towards business rivalry.
Narendra Sahu’s brother, Manoranjan Sahu, said the businessman had left home after having lunch but did not return. The family came to know about the alleged kidnapping around 8 PM. He said the kidnappers did not contact the family or demand any money, leaving them unaware of the reason behind the abduction.
Police said the exact motive and the role of the other accused will become clear as the investigation progresses. Efforts are currently underway to arrest those still at large.
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