ETV Bharat / state

Kidnapped Odisha Businessman Rescued Within 24 Hours, Mastermind Arrested

Balangir: Odisha Police rescued a businessman who was allegedly kidnapped within 24 hours of receiving a complaint and arrested the suspected mastermind in connection with the case. The victim, identified as Narendra Kumar Sahu, a known hotel and land businessman from Balangir, had gone missing after leaving his home on Friday. His family later approached the police after failing to trace him.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation using the IT cell, mobile location tracking and CCTV footage. The police also tracked the movement of the victim’s vehicle and the vehicle allegedly used by the accused.

Based on the investigation, a special team traced Narendra Sahu to the Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar, where he was rescued on Saturday evening. Police said the businessman had allegedly been assaulted and subjected to physical torture during the incident.

Police have arrested the alleged mastermind from Kantamal. However, several other accused involved in the kidnapping are still absconding, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.