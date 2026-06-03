80 Days In ICU, 5 Year Old Girl Suffering From Guillain-Barré Syndrome Makes Full Recovery At Udaipur Hospital
During the course of treatment, the child received five doses of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) injections under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Scheme.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 11:40 AM IST
Udaipur: A 5-year-old child with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) was successfully treated by a pediatric Hospital associated with Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital and the Ravindranath Tagore Medical College here in Rajasthan.
The young girl was on ventilator support for nearly 80 days in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). Under Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana, the child was provided with free medical care worth around Rs 5.31 lakh.
Dr RL Suman, Superintendent of Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, said the hospital's primary goal is to treat each critically ill patient promptly and adequately.
"Our personnel took care of everything during the 116-day course of treatment. This included providing ventilator support, tracheostomy surgery and all medications. Along with this treatment, the child was given required wholesome food. After a protracted and difficult battle lasting roughly 90 days, this child, whose family are residents of the Rajsamand area, fully recovered from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare and extremely dangerous illness."
What is GBS?
GBS is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness, numbness or paralysis. This condition leads to weakness and tingling in both hands and feet. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. The syndrome is usually considered a medical emergency as people with this condition need treatment in a hospital.
Dr Rahul Jain, Principal and Controller of Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, said they had given priority to the case since the girl was suffering from such a serious neurological disease. "The course of treatment we gave reflects the world-class capabilities of our Advanced Critical Care Unit," he said.
80 Days Of Intensive Treatment In PICU
The child had to be on ventilator support for an extended period of time due to the severity of the illness. The ENT department performed a tracheostomy, which involves inserting a breathing tube in the throat, due to the requirement for long-term respiratory support. In addition to receiving intense care and frequent physical therapy in the PICU for around 80 days, the healing of muscles was greatly aided by the free provision of nutritional foods that included eggs, milk, and other proteins.
During the course of treatment, the infant received five doses of intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) injections under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Scheme for about Rs 40,000 per vial, totalling about Rs 2 lakh, at no cost to them. Subsequently, the government and hospital management paid the entire amount of Rs 5.31 lakh for the course of treatment.
Dr Vivek Arora, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics, said, "We were able to keep the girl safely on the ventilator for a long period of time because of these state-of-the-art facilities. After her complete recovery, the infant was shifted to the ward. The child's recovery and discharge is the biggest reward for our entire paediatrics team."
Unit Head and Professor Dr Mohammad Asif confirmed that at the time of admission, the girl was also suffering from respiratory infection and had to be put on IV fluids on an immediate basis.
"When the girl was brought on February 4, she had absolutely no strength in both her legs. Her respiratory system was adversely affected. At that time, our team immediately put her on 5 doses of IVIG, which helped to prevent infection during tracheostomy and prolonged ventilator support. This procedure also helped in her muscle recovery through physiotherapy and high-protein nutrition, which was a huge task," Dr Asif said.
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