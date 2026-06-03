ETV Bharat / state

80 Days In ICU, 5 Year Old Girl Suffering From Guillain-Barré Syndrome Makes Full Recovery At Udaipur Hospital

Udaipur: A 5-year-old child with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) was successfully treated by a pediatric Hospital associated with Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital and the Ravindranath Tagore Medical College here in Rajasthan.

The young girl was on ventilator support for nearly 80 days in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). Under Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana, the child was provided with free medical care worth around Rs 5.31 lakh.

Dr RL Suman, Superintendent of Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital, said the hospital's primary goal is to treat each critically ill patient promptly and adequately.

"Our personnel took care of everything during the 116-day course of treatment. This included providing ventilator support, tracheostomy surgery and all medications. Along with this treatment, the child was given required wholesome food. After a protracted and difficult battle lasting roughly 90 days, this child, whose family are residents of the Rajsamand area, fully recovered from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare and extremely dangerous illness."

What is GBS?

GBS is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness, numbness or paralysis. This condition leads to weakness and tingling in both hands and feet. These sensations can quickly spread and may lead to paralysis. The syndrome is usually considered a medical emergency as people with this condition need treatment in a hospital.

Dr Rahul Jain, Principal and Controller of Rabindranath Tagore Medical College, said they had given priority to the case since the girl was suffering from such a serious neurological disease. "The course of treatment we gave reflects the world-class capabilities of our Advanced Critical Care Unit," he said.