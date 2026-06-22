ETV Bharat / state

Kheer Bhawani Mela 2026: Thousands Visit Tulmulla Temple In Kashmir's Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Thousands of devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country gathered at the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla village of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday to participate in the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

Devotees began arriving at the shrine in the early hours of the morning to offer prayers and seek blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, one of the most revered deities among Kashmiri Pandits. The temple complex witnessed a large turnout throughout the day as pilgrims participated in religious rituals amid an atmosphere of devotion and spiritual fervour.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha was among the devotees who visited the temple on Monday.

"Visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal today to celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami and pray for the peace & prosperity of all. Truly special to share this joyful occasion and connect with devotees from every corner of the country," Sinha said in a post on X.

The annual mela is an important religious event for the Kashmiri Pandit community and draws devotees from different parts of the country who return to the Valley to pay obeisance at the historic shrine. Many devotees described the occasion as an emotional and spiritual homecoming.