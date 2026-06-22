Kheer Bhawani Mela 2026: Thousands Visit Tulmulla Temple In Kashmir's Ganderbal
Kashmiri Pandits celebrate the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela in Ganderbal as the administration ensures smooth conduct of Jyeshtha Ashtami rituals | Firdous Tantray reports.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Ganderbal: Thousands of devotees from Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country gathered at the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla village of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday to participate in the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela celebrated on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.
Devotees began arriving at the shrine in the early hours of the morning to offer prayers and seek blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, one of the most revered deities among Kashmiri Pandits. The temple complex witnessed a large turnout throughout the day as pilgrims participated in religious rituals amid an atmosphere of devotion and spiritual fervour.
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha was among the devotees who visited the temple on Monday.
"Visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal today to celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami and pray for the peace & prosperity of all. Truly special to share this joyful occasion and connect with devotees from every corner of the country," Sinha said in a post on X.
Visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal today to celebrate Jyeshtha Ashtami and pray for the peace & prosperity of all. Truly special to share this joyful occasion and connect with devotees from every corner of the country. pic.twitter.com/7NnqG6fwSN— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 22, 2026
The annual mela is an important religious event for the Kashmiri Pandit community and draws devotees from different parts of the country who return to the Valley to pay obeisance at the historic shrine. Many devotees described the occasion as an emotional and spiritual homecoming.
Among them was Dolly Raina, who said the festival held special significance for her family. Expressing pride in her Kashmiri heritage, Raina said her ancestors had served as priests at the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine. She said she had come to Tulmulla to seek the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani and pray for peace, prosperity and the well-being of all people.
"It is a matter of pride for me to be here. I have come to seek blessings and pray for peace and prosperity," she said. The shrine, located amid chinar trees and natural springs, remained abuzz with religious activities as devotees offered milk, flowers and traditional prayers. Many families spent hours at the temple premises, participating in rituals and interacting with fellow pilgrims.
Officials said elaborate arrangements had been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual festival. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Jatin Kishore said the mela holds immense religious significance and is observed every year at the historic Tulmulla shrine.
"On behalf of the district administration and the people of Ganderbal, we welcome all devotees. Every effort has been made to ensure a comfortable, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for the pilgrims," Kishore said.
He said the district administration had made comprehensive arrangements, including transport facilities, drinking water, sanitation, healthcare services and other essential amenities for the convenience of devotees. Authorities also established special help desks and facilitation centres to assist pilgrims visiting the shrine.
Security arrangements were tightened across the area, with police personnel deployed along the pilgrimage route and around the temple premises to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event.
Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Kashmir extended greetings to devotees on the occasion and expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen peace, communal harmony and spiritual values in society. He conveyed his best wishes to devotees and prayed for peace, prosperity and brotherhood.
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