ETV Bharat / state

Kheda Police Arrest Serial ATM Card Swapper, Recover 66 Cards; Elderly Among Targets

Kheda: Gujarat Police have arrested a habitual thief accused of targeting elderly people and unsuspecting ATM users by swapping their debit cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts. A total of 66 ATM cards were recovered from his possession.

The accused, identified as Dhirajkumar Panchal, allegedly operated across multiple cities by approaching people at ATM kiosks under the pretext of helping them withdraw cash. Police said he would cleverly exchange the victim's ATM card with one in his possession, obtain their PIN during the interaction, and later use the stolen card to withdraw cash or make purchases.

The arrest was made after a complaint filed at Kapadvanj Town Police Station by a woman from Kapadvanj, whose money was withdrawn from her account after her ATM card was swapped. During the investigation, the police tracked Panchal down and recovered 66 ATM cards belonging to different individuals.