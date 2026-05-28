Kheda Police Arrest Serial ATM Card Swapper, Recover 66 Cards; Elderly Among Targets
The accused, identified as Dhirajkumar Panchal, allegedly operated across multiple cities by approaching people at ATM kiosks under the pretext of helping them withdraw cash.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Kheda: Gujarat Police have arrested a habitual thief accused of targeting elderly people and unsuspecting ATM users by swapping their debit cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts. A total of 66 ATM cards were recovered from his possession.
The accused, identified as Dhirajkumar Panchal, allegedly operated across multiple cities by approaching people at ATM kiosks under the pretext of helping them withdraw cash. Police said he would cleverly exchange the victim's ATM card with one in his possession, obtain their PIN during the interaction, and later use the stolen card to withdraw cash or make purchases.
The arrest was made after a complaint filed at Kapadvanj Town Police Station by a woman from Kapadvanj, whose money was withdrawn from her account after her ATM card was swapped. During the investigation, the police tracked Panchal down and recovered 66 ATM cards belonging to different individuals.
According to police, Panchal specifically targeted senior citizens and people unfamiliar with ATM operations. He would offer assistance by telling them he would help them withdraw money, then discreetly switch their card.
Kapadvanj Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Solanki said a case was registered on May 26 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a woman named Neetaben reported fraudulent withdrawals of Rs 39,579 from her account. Investigators launched a probe and traced the accused using technical surveillance and human intelligence.
Solanki said Panchal has three known addresses in Banaskantha, Surat and Rajkot. He has allegedly confessed to seven offences so far. Authorities also revealed that eight cases are registered against him across police stations in Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surat, Dahod and Palanpur. He remains in police custody as further investigation continues.
Read More: