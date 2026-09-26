ETV Bharat / state

Kharrun River floods Mahadev Ghat bridge, Raipur-Durg Route Shut

Raipur: Continuous heavy rainfall across Chhattisgarh over the past 72 hours has led to flood-like conditions in several parts of the state. In Raipur, the bridge over the Kharrun River at Mahadev Ghat has been submerged, with water flowing around four feet above the bridge.

The flooding has forced authorities to completely shut the route connecting Raipur to Durg via Mahadev Ghat. Local residents said around 40,000 to 50,000 vehicles use the bridge every day and that the closure has affected nearly 300,000 people.

The state has received continuous rainfall over the past 24 hours, triggering flood-like conditions in several districts. Relief and rescue operations are underway in several villages in the Bastar division.

The situation at Mahadev Ghat in Raipur also remains critical. The district administration has deployed personnel at the site as a precautionary measure. Police personnel are preventing people from approaching the flooded bridge and river.

Traffic is currently allowed up to the Mahadev Ghat intersection from Raipur, beyond which movement has been prohibited. The district administration has barricaded the road and closed the route further ahead.