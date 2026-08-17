Body Of Woman Exhume After Family Alleges Torture And Assault By Husband, In-Laws In MP's Khargone
The deceased, Nilofar, was a teacher and was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mohan Talkies area of the city, reports Aditya Sharma.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
Khargone: A 29‑year‑old woman died under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, prompting police to exhume the body for a postmortem after her family members questioned the death.
The deceased, Nilofar, was a teacher. She was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Mohan Talkies area of the city. She was buried on Saturday. Following a complaint and allegations by her family that Nilofer was assaulted by her husband, Naeem Khan repeatedly, the administration, on the instructions of the SDM, exhumed the grave on Sunday. A panel of doctors conducted a postmortem on the body at the district hospital. Police are awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports.
According to police, Nilofar's in-laws stated that she had consumed acid. They said, when her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a private hospital in Khargone for treatment. After initial treatment, she was referred to Indore, but she died on the way near Kasrawad.
Nilofar's statement could not be recorded. On the other hand, Nilofar's mother, Ayesha, and brother, Farhan Sheikh, stated, "We learned of the incident between 1:30 and 2:00 pm on Saturday afternoon." They alleged that they were not given complete information surrounding Nilofar's death and were forced to sign certain documents in a hurry.
Nilofar's family members claimed that her body was buried before they could arrive at the burial site. The haste raised suspicions following which they demanded an investigation into the matter. The family also denied the possibility of suicide, stating that Nilofar would not have taken such a drastic step.
One of Nilofar's family members said her body bore injuries. He alleged her in-laws beat her with a belt and burned her with cigarettes on various parts of her body, including her private parts, including her thighs, chest, back, and stomach. Police have clarified that the veracity of the allegations can be ascertained based on the postmortem report, forensic examination, and other evidence.
According to Nilofar's maternal uncle, Sheikh Mohsin Mansoor, "Nilofar married Naeem Khan, the son of a well-known doctor from Khargone, around nine years ago. Naeem had been married before. Nilofar's family learned of his first marriage later. Despite this, Nilofar continued her married life." The couple has two children, aged seven and four.
On Sunday, a panchnama was prepared in the presence of the Tehsildar, following the SDM's instructions following which Nilofar's body was exhumed from the main graveyard in the presence of Station House Officer BL Mandloi and a police team. The body was then sent to the district hospital, where a panel of four doctors conducted the postmortem. The police have preserved the viscera, which will be sent for forensic examination.
According to Khargone police officials, a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. Police are recording statements of Nilofar's family members and that of her in-laws. Hospital documents, circumstantial evidence, and the postmortem report are also being considered as part of the investigation.
According to SP Ravindra Verma, "The body was exhumed and a postmortem examination was conducted as per the prescribed legal procedure. The body was buried after affidavits were submitted by Nilofar's mother and brother. Further action will be taken based on the postmortem report and the facts revealed in the investigation." Kotwali TI Rajendra Awasiya said, "Statements have been taken from both parties. The postmortem report is awaited."
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