ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Woman Exhume After Family Alleges Torture And Assault By Husband, In-Laws In MP's Khargone

Khargone: A 29‑year‑old woman died under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, prompting police to exhume the body for a postmortem after her family members questioned the death.

The deceased, Nilofar, was a teacher. She was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Mohan Talkies area of ​​the city. She was buried on Saturday. Following a complaint and allegations by her family that Nilofer was assaulted by her husband, Naeem Khan repeatedly, the administration, on the instructions of the SDM, exhumed the grave on Sunday. A panel of doctors conducted a postmortem on the body at the district hospital. Police are awaiting the postmortem and forensic reports.

According to police, Nilofar's in-laws stated that she had consumed acid. They said, when her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a private hospital in Khargone for treatment. After initial treatment, she was referred to Indore, but she died on the way near Kasrawad.

Nilofar's statement could not be recorded. On the other hand, Nilofar's mother, Ayesha, and brother, Farhan Sheikh, stated, "We learned of the incident between 1:30 and 2:00 pm on Saturday afternoon." They alleged that they were not given complete information surrounding Nilofar's death and were forced to sign certain documents in a hurry.

Nilofar's family members claimed that her body was buried before they could arrive at the burial site. The haste raised suspicions following which they demanded an investigation into the matter. The family also denied the possibility of suicide, stating that Nilofar would not have taken such a drastic step.