ETV Bharat / state

Kharge Urges People Of Kerala To Vote For Government That Listens, Cares And Delivers

New Delhi: As Kerala votes to elect its new government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of the state to vote for one that listens, cares and delivers.

In a post on X, Kharge said Kerala's strength has been its unity in diversity and asked them not to let that strength be weakened through division or distraction.

"My dear sisters and brothers of Keralam, you have always stood for education, dignity, secular values, and social justice. You have shown the nation what progressive thinking truly means. Now, once again, the responsibility lies in your hands.

"Over the past years, you have faced rising unemployment, financial distress, and growing uncertainty. Farmers, plantation workers, youth, and small business owners have all asked a simple question: 'Where is the relief? Where is the opportunity?'" Kharge said.