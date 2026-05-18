ETV Bharat / state

Khanna Police Bust Newborn Baby Trafficking Racket, Six Arrested Including ASHA Worker

Khanna: The Punjab Police have busted an alleged newborn baby trafficking racket involved in purchasing infants from poor and financially vulnerable families and selling them for large sums of money in Khanna. Police said a 10-day-old baby was allegedly being prepared for sale for nearly Rs 7 lakh.

Six people, including an ASHA worker, have been arrested in connection with the case. Giving details of the operation, SP Pawanjit Chaudhary said police had received secret information about a gang that allegedly targeted economically weak families, lured them with money and obtained their newborn babies before selling them at high prices.

Acting on the tip-off, police conducted a raid in the Dana Mandi Road area and detained three women along with a newborn baby. The arrested women have been identified as Kuldeep Kaur of Khamanon Kalan, Harmeet Kaur of village Natt and Monica of Rahon in Khanna. During interrogation, the names of Daljit Singh, Manpreet Kaur and ASHA worker Jasveer Kaur also surfaced, following which they too were arrested.